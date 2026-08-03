Karnataka, Jharkhand, MP Secure Key Wins In Junior Men's Hockey

The 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship witnessed thrilling Division 'A' encounters on its seventh day, with Karnataka, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh clinching crucial victories and Manipur playing out an exciting draw.

Key Points Karnataka secured a narrow 4-3 victory over Bengal in a hard-fought Division 'A' match.

Jharkhand also triumphed with a 4-3 win against Delhi, featuring a brace from Sabian Kiro.

Manipur and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu played out an exciting 4-4 draw.

Madhya Pradesh dominated Tamil Nadu with a convincing 4-0 victory.

The 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship continues to showcase competitive junior talent.

Karnataka, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh registered wins on the seventh day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship here on Monday. In a series of exciting Division 'A' matches at the Coimbatore Hockey Ground, Manipur and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu shared the spoils in a thrilling draw.

Key Victories In Division 'A'

The day began with Karnataka securing a hard-fought 4-3 victory over Bengal. After Suraj Kumar Sah (11') handed Bengal the lead, Pradip Mandal restored parity with a goal just before halftime (30+'). Nitesh Sharma (38') then put Karnataka ahead before Pradip Mandal struck again (51'). Achaiah MM (49') also found the scoresheet for Karnataka. Bengal fought back late through Rasin Aind (58') and Abed Lugun (60'), but Karnataka held on to claim all three points.

In another closely contested Division 'A' fixture, Jharkhand edged Delhi 4-3. Sabian Kiro gave Jharkhand an early lead in the 4th minute before Prabhjot Singh (40') levelled the scores for Delhi. Sabian Kiro completed his brace (47'), while Sujeet Kerketta (48') and Ghuran Lohra (58') extended Jharkhand's advantage. Delhi mounted a late comeback through Nishant, who scored twice (52', 60'), but Jharkhand held firm to seal the victory.

Other Notable Results

The third match of the day saw Manipur and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu play out an entertaining 4-4 draw. In the final Division 'A' fixture of the day, Madhya Pradesh registered a convincing 4-0 victory over Tamil Nadu. In the remaining Day 6 Division 'A' fixtures, Odisha defeated Manipur 4-1, while Haryana and Madhya Pradesh played out a 2-2 draw.