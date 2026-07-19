CM Shivakumar Appeals For Calm During FIFA World Cup Final Screening

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar encourages football enthusiasts to maintain peace and enjoy the FIFA World Cup final, as the state government facilitates extended screening hours and the CM himself joins a public viewing event.

Photograph: ANI on Twitter

Key Points Karnataka CM D K Shivakumar appealed for peace and patience among football fans during the FIFA World Cup final.

The state government granted special permission for hotels and restaurants to remain open until 3:30 AM for live match screenings.

CM Shivakumar is scheduled to attend a public screening of the FIFA World Cup final in Koramangala, Bengaluru.

The screening event, organised by KSFA and DYES, will feature the match between Argentina and Spain.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday appealed to football lovers to remain patient and maintain peace while watching the FIFA World Cup final. He said the government has granted special permission for hotels and restaurants to remain open till 3.30 am to facilitate live screening of the match. Responding to the wishes of youngsters, the state government allowed hotels and restaurants to operate beyond the usual closing hours so that fans could watch the final, he told reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

CM To Join Public Screening Event

"The police have installed cameras at various locations. Whoever wins, youngsters should not lose their patience. They should watch the football match peacefully," Shivakumar said. The chief minister is also scheduled to join football enthusiasts for a public screening of the FIFA World Cup 2026 final between defending champions Argentina and Spain at the NGV Indoor Stadium in Koramangala early on Monday, according to the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA). The live screening is being organised by the KSFA with the support of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES), Government of Karnataka. According to the association, the chief minister has consented to attend the event and watch the live telecast of the World Cup final alongside football fans, sportspersons, dignitaries, guests and members of the public. The screening will begin at 12.30 am (IST) on Monday, July 20, at the NGV Indoor Stadium, Koramangala. Representatives of the print, electronic and digital media have also been invited to cover the event, the KSFA said.