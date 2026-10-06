Karnataka Unveils Major Incentives For Asian Games Medallists

Karnataka's government has rolled out a comprehensive package of enhanced cash awards, job security, and Olympic preparation support to honour its Asian Games medallists and inspire future sporting excellence.

Key Points Karnataka government significantly increased cash awards for Asian Games medallists, with gold winners now receiving Rs 1 crore.

All 20 Karnataka athletes who competed in the Asian Games 2026 received a Rs 5 lakh participation incentive.

Direct recruitment to Group-B state government posts is now available for Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists.

A 2% reservation in direct recruitment across all government job groups has been introduced for accomplished sportspersons.

The 'Guri: Olympics' scheme provides Rs 10 lakh cash incentives for selected medallists for Olympic preparation.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday felicitated and congratulated athletes from Karnataka who won medals at the Asian Games 2026.

At a programme organised by the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports at Vidhana Soudha here, several significant initiatives and incentives were announced for sportspersons.

Parameshwara, who is also the Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, said several important measures have been taken not only to honour the achievements of Karnataka's athletes at the Asian Games, but also to provide greater financial incentives, employment security and support for competing at the international level.

Significant Incentives Announced

According to an official statement, the cash prize for Asian Games medallists have been significantly increased. Earlier, gold medallists received Rs 35 lakh, silver medallists Rs 25 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 15 lakh.

Under the revised structure, gold medallists will receive Rs 1 crore, silver medallists Rs 75 lakh, and bronze medallists Rs 50 lakh, it said.

Eight Karnataka athletes will receive these revised cash awards this time. In addition, each of these eight medallists will receive an additional Rs 5 lakh participation incentive for competing at the Asian Games 2026, the statement said.

Parameshwara said the cash awards have been enhanced to give sporting achievements the recognition they deserve and to inspire the next generation of athletes.

It said for the first time, all 20 Karnataka athletes who qualified for and competed in the Asian Games 2026 have been sanctioned a cash incentive of Rs 5 lakh each.

Qualifying to compete at the international level is itself a major achievement. The decision has therefore been taken to encourage not only medal winners but every Karnataka athlete who represented the State at the Games, the statement said.

Enhanced Financial Rewards For Athletes

It said that Asian Games and Commonwealth Games medallists have been given an opportunity for direct recruitment to Group-B posts in the State Government.

Eligible and interested medallists may be directly recruited through a selection committee headed by the Chief Secretary of Karnataka, officials said.

Parameshwara said the objective is to provide career security to athletes who bring honour to the State and the country through sporting excellence.

Under the 'Guri: Olympics' scheme, introduced to improve Karnataka's participation and performance at the Olympics, four selected medallists from the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games have been included for 2026-27: M R Poovamma, Sneha S S, Shreyanka Patil and Shilpa K S, it said.

Each of these athletes will receive a Rs 10 lakh cash incentive this year towards Olympic preparation, training and other requirements, officials said.

The primary objective of the scheme is to provide talented athletes from Karnataka with quality training and necessary financial support so they can prepare for and win more medals at global events, including the Olympics, they said.

Career Security And Olympic Support

To provide employment security to accomplished sportspersons, the state government has introduced 2 per cent reservation in direct recruitment.

"A notification in this regard was issued on October 3, 2026, providing 2 per cent reservation for achieving sportspersons in direct recruitment to Group-A, Group-B, Group-C and Group-D posts across all levels of the State Government," it said.

According to Parameshwara, sportspersons should not have to worry about employment after achieving success in sports. The measure is intended not only to honour their sporting achievements but also to provide security for their future.

He added that the government is committed to making Karnataka one of the country's leading sporting States by identifying talent and supporting athletes through financial assistance, quality training, preparation for international competitions and employment opportunities.

Long-Term Commitment To Sporting Excellence