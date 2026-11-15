Karnataka Boys, Tamil Nadu Girls Crowned Junior Badminton Champions

Discover how Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls showcased their dominance, clinching the prestigious titles at the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championships with impressive straight-game victories.

Key Points Karnataka boys defeated Assam 2-0 to win the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championships.

Tamil Nadu girls secured their title by beating last edition silver medallists Delhi 2-0.

Diksha SR, 2025 Asian U-17 girls' singles champion, gave Tamil Nadu a strong start in their final match.

Hardik Divyansh and the pair of Pavan and Punith Suresh were instrumental in Karnataka's victory.

Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls clinched the titles in the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championships with straight-game victories over their respective opponents.

Championship Highlights And Key Victories

With both defending champions, Mizoram boys and Telangana girls, failing to qualify for the Inter-Zonals, the titles were up for grabs and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made the most of this opportunity.

In the finals, Karnataka defeated Assam 2-0 while Tamil Nadu girls got the better of last edition silver medallists Delhi 2-0.

In the girls' team final, 2025 Asian U-17 girls' singles champion Diksha SR gave Tamil Nadu a winning start as she defeated Rishika Nandi 15-12, 15-12. The women's doubles combination of Ananya Arun and Anjana Manikandan then sealed the victory with a 16-14, 12-15, 15-10 lead over Nandi and Ishita Negi.

The men's singles final saw Hardik Divyansh defeat 2023 Asian U-15 champion Bornil Changmai. The formidable combination of Pavan and Punith Suresh then got the better of Changmai and Aanayan Borah 9-15, 10-15, 7-15 to clinch the crown.

Results:

Boys' U-19: Karnataka bt Assam 2-0 (Hardik Divyansh bt Bornil Changmai 18-16, 15-6; Pavan Suresh/Punith Suresh bt Aanayan Borah/Changmai 15-9, 10-15, 15-7).

Girls' U-19: Tamil Nadu bt Delhi 2-0 (Diksha SR bt Rishika Nandi 15-12, 15-12; Ananya Arun/Anjana Manikandan bt Nandi/Ishita Negi 16-14, 12-15, 15-10).