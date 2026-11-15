Karnataka Boys, Tamil Nadu Girls Crowned Junior Badminton Champions

Discover how Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls showcased their dominance, clinching the prestigious titles at the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championships with impressive straight-game victories.
Key Points
- Karnataka boys defeated Assam 2-0 to win the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championships.
- Tamil Nadu girls secured their title by beating last edition silver medallists Delhi 2-0.
- Diksha SR, 2025 Asian U-17 girls' singles champion, gave Tamil Nadu a strong start in their final match.
- Hardik Divyansh and the pair of Pavan and Punith Suresh were instrumental in Karnataka's victory.
Karnataka boys and Tamil Nadu girls clinched the titles in the 49th Yonex-Sunrise Inter-State Inter-Zonal Junior National Badminton Championships with straight-game victories over their respective opponents.
Championship Highlights And Key Victories
With both defending champions, Mizoram boys and Telangana girls, failing to qualify for the Inter-Zonals, the titles were up for grabs and Karnataka and Tamil Nadu made the most of this opportunity.
In the finals, Karnataka defeated Assam 2-0 while Tamil Nadu girls got the better of last edition silver medallists Delhi 2-0.
In the girls' team final, 2025 Asian U-17 girls' singles champion Diksha SR gave Tamil Nadu a winning start as she defeated Rishika Nandi 15-12, 15-12. The women's doubles combination of Ananya Arun and Anjana Manikandan then sealed the victory with a 16-14, 12-15, 15-10 lead over Nandi and Ishita Negi.
The men's singles final saw Hardik Divyansh defeat 2023 Asian U-15 champion Bornil Changmai. The formidable combination of Pavan and Punith Suresh then got the better of Changmai and Aanayan Borah 9-15, 10-15, 7-15 to clinch the crown.
Results:
Boys' U-19: Karnataka bt Assam 2-0 (Hardik Divyansh bt Bornil Changmai 18-16, 15-6; Pavan Suresh/Punith Suresh bt Aanayan Borah/Changmai 15-9, 10-15, 15-7).
Girls' U-19: Tamil Nadu bt Delhi 2-0 (Diksha SR bt Rishika Nandi 15-12, 15-12; Ananya Arun/Anjana Manikandan bt Nandi/Ishita Negi 16-14, 12-15, 15-10).