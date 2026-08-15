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Junior Women's Hockey: Karnataka, Bihar, Mizoram register convincing wins

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: August 15, 2026 20:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 witnessed impressive victories on its fourth day, with Karnataka, Bihar, and Mizoram leading the charge with dominant performances.

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IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Hockey India/X 

Key Points

  • Karnataka secured a dominant 6-1 victory over Uttarakhand in Division 'B' of the Junior Women's National Championship.
  • Bihar also showcased strong performance, defeating Goa with a comprehensive 6-0 margin.
  • Mizoram registered a 2-0 win against Kerala in their Division 'B', Pool A encounter.
  • Assam made a comeback to beat Andhra Pradesh 2-1, while Gujarat won 3-1 against Puducherry.
  • Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir were awarded 5-0 victories due to forfeits in Division 'C' matches.

Karnataka, Bihar and Mizoram emerged winners in their respective matches on the fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Pune on Saturday.

In Division 'B', Karnataka registered commanding 6-1 victory over Uttarakhand in a Pool B match, while Bihar defeated Goa by a comprehensive 6-0 margin. Mizoram secured a 2-0 victory over Kerala in their Division 'B', Pool A encounter.

Key Victories In Junior Women's Hockey Championship

Assam came from behind to defeat Andhra Pradesh 2-1 in Division 'B', Pool A, while in Division 'C', Pool B, Gujarat registered a 3-1 victory over Puducherry.

 
In other Division 'C' fixtures, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu secured a 2-0 victory over Hockey Arunachal in Pool A, while Rajasthan were awarded a 5-0 victory over Tripura Olympic Association, and Jammu & Kashmir were awarded a 5-0 win over Telangana with both matches recorded as forfeits.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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