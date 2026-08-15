Junior Women's Hockey: Karnataka, Bihar, Mizoram register convincing wins

The 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 witnessed impressive victories on its fourth day, with Karnataka, Bihar, and Mizoram leading the charge with dominant performances.

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Key Points Karnataka secured a dominant 6-1 victory over Uttarakhand in Division 'B' of the Junior Women's National Championship.

Bihar also showcased strong performance, defeating Goa with a comprehensive 6-0 margin.

Mizoram registered a 2-0 win against Kerala in their Division 'B', Pool A encounter.

Assam made a comeback to beat Andhra Pradesh 2-1, while Gujarat won 3-1 against Puducherry.

Rajasthan and Jammu & Kashmir were awarded 5-0 victories due to forfeits in Division 'C' matches.

Karnataka, Bihar and Mizoram emerged winners in their respective matches on the fourth day of the 16th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship 2026 in Pune on Saturday.

In Division 'B', Karnataka registered commanding 6-1 victory over Uttarakhand in a Pool B match, while Bihar defeated Goa by a comprehensive 6-0 margin. Mizoram secured a 2-0 victory over Kerala in their Division 'B', Pool A encounter.

Key Victories In Junior Women's Hockey Championship

Assam came from behind to defeat Andhra Pradesh 2-1 in Division 'B', Pool A, while in Division 'C', Pool B, Gujarat registered a 3-1 victory over Puducherry.