Kari Motor Speedway Gears Up For Thrilling Second Round

Motorsport enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the second round of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026, set to ignite the Kari Motor Speedway on November 14 and 15 after an action-packed opening round.

Key Points Kari Motor Speedway will host the second round of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 on November 14 and 15.

Round 1 saw diverse winners in the LGB Formula 4 category, with Arya Singh, Dhruvh Goswami, and Balaprasath claiming victories.

Kabir Sahoch dominated the amateur category of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup in Round 1, winning all three races.

The professional category of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup also had three different winners in Round 1: Senthil Kumar, Navaneeth Kumar, and Anish Shetty.

The second round will feature 18 races across two days, with drivers looking to consolidate their positions or make a comeback.

Kari Motor Speedway will host the second round of the CTR-JK Tyre FMSCI Indian National Car Racing Championship 2026 on November 14 and 15, with drivers gearing up for another competitive weekend following an eventful opening round.

Round 1 Highlights And Key Performers

Round 1 saw three different winners in the LGB Formula 4 category, with Arya Singh, Dhruvh Goswami and Balaprasath claiming victories in the three races.

In the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup, presented by JK Tyre, Kabir Sahoch dominated the amateur category by winning all three races, while the professional category produced three different winners - Senthil Kumar, Navaneeth Kumar and Anish Shetty.

The second round will feature 18 races across two days, with drivers looking to consolidate their positions or make a comeback.