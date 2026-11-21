Karandeep Kochhar delivered a stellar performance at the Auro Realty Invitational 2026, leading Krishna Punjab Raptors GC to the X-Golf title and completing a remarkable double victory after his individual play-off win.

Photograph: Karandeep Kochhar/Instagram

Key Points Karandeep Kochhar secured a double victory at the Auro Realty Invitational 2026, winning both the individual play-off and the X-Golf team title.

Kochhar's Krishna Punjab Raptors GC triumphed in the innovative X-Golf contest, which concluded the tournament at the Poona Golf Club.

The X-Golf format tested precision, speed, and teamwork, with Punjab Raptors winning the final 'Ring of Fire' challenge in 16 seconds.

Kochhar demonstrated exceptional skill, eagling the 18th hole on all three days and providing crucial plays in the semi-finals and final.

The tournament also saw Vimtra Chennai Lions GC win the three-day, 54-hole contest, with Gaganjeet Bhullar leading them.

Karandeep Kochhar capped a memorable week by guiding Krishna Punjab Raptors GC to the X-Golf title at the Auro Realty Invitational 2026, completing a double after winning the individual play-off a day earlier.

The 27-year-old Kochhar played a decisive role in Punjab Raptors' victory in the innovative X-Golf contest, which brought the curtains down on the tournament at the Poona Golf Club.

The contest was played over the 18th hole, Kochhar's favourite, where he had eagled on all three days of the competition.

The 10 teams had competed in a three-day, 54-hole contest, with Vimtra Chennai Lions GC, led by Gaganjeet Bhullar, emerging as the winners. Bhullar had finished runner-up to Kochhar in the individual play-off, earning Chennai Lions direct entry into the semi-finals, while the remaining nine teams contested a series of eliminators.

The X-Golf Format Explained

In the first stage, the nine teams were divided into three groups and competed over a Par-4 hole, with one team from each group being eliminated.

Phoenix Hyderabad Firebirds GC, Flying Man Kolkata GC and Unico Gurugram Tuskers GC were knocked out. Gurugram lost a play-off to Atri Mumbai Garudas GC after the two teams finished tied.

In the next round, a head-to-head contest over a Par-3 hole, Atri Mumbai Garudas GC, spearheaded by Udayan Mane, along with Aman Raj, Aadil Bedi and Tushar Pannu, parred the hole to eliminate RVR Delhi Blue Bulls GC, featuring Shiv Kapur, Aryan Roopa Anand, Chiragh Kumar and Gaurav Ghei. Delhi were timed out.

GolfKonnekt Bengaluru, represented by Sunhit Bishnoi, Veer Ganapathy, Sudhir Sharma and Trishul Chinnappa, edged out Green Fuels Vizag Dolphins GC by two seconds, with both teams recording pars. The Dolphins team comprised Milind Soni, M Dharma, Danish Verma and Ravi Kumar.

In the other eliminator, Kochhar's superb drive helped Punjab Raptors, alongside C Muniyappa, Harendra Gupta and Kapil Kumar, register a comfortable win over Auro Goa Realty, represented by Saarthak Chhibber, Arjun Prasad, Kanav Chauhan and IL Aalaap. Punjab won on time despite both teams bogeying the hole.

Road To The Semi-Finals

The three qualifiers joined Chennai Lions in the semi-finals, which were played over a specially designated Par-3 on the 18th fairway. The first player, designated the driver, had to hit through a cut-out in the shape of an 'X', while the remaining team members had to complete the hole as quickly as possible.

Kochhar once again played a crucial role as Punjab Raptors topped the stage in 19 seconds. Bengaluru finished second in 23 seconds, followed by Mumbai in 25 seconds. Chennai, who finished fourth, were eliminated.

Thrilling Final Showdown

The three top teams then contested the final, which featured a 'Ring of Fire' challenge over a Par-2 hole. All three teams finished with a bogey three, but Kochhar once again proved decisive by providing his teammates with a perfect pitch through the fiery ring.

Punjab Raptors completed the challenge in 16 seconds, ahead of Mumbai (20 seconds) and Bengaluru (21 seconds).

A day earlier, the Long Drive contest, held on a simulator set up on top of the Poona Golf Club clubhouse, had earned the top drivers' teams additional 10, seven and four seconds respectively for the subsequent rounds.

X-Golf, a format combining precision, speed and teamwork, was introduced as a new attraction at the tournament. The highlights of the contest will be telecast on Star Sports and Jio.