All-Indian Singles Final Set At Mumbai Open

Indian tennis talent shines at the Mumbai Open as Karan Singh and Digvijay Pratap Singh set up an all-Indian singles final, while Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha clinch the men's doubles championship.

Key Points Karan Singh reached his second consecutive ITF Men's M25 singles final at the Mumbai Open on Saturday.

He defeated compatriot Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals.

Digvijay Pratap Singh also advanced to the singles final, setting up an all-Indian clash.

S. D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha secured the men's doubles title.

The top-seeded doubles pair won a thrilling match tie-break 10-8 to clinch the championship.

India's Karan Singh continued his impressive run, reaching his second consecutive ITF Men's M25 singles final after defeating compatriot Chirag Duhan 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the Mumbai Open here on Saturday.

All-Indian Singles Finalists

Third seed Karan had reached the final of the Solapur Open ITF Men's M25 tournament last week.

Joining him in the title clash was India's fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh, who defeated second seed Garrett Johns of the USA 6-4, 6-2 to set up an all-Indian singles final.

In the men's doubles final, India's top-seeded pair of S. D. Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha captured the title after a thrilling match against Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund.

Prajwal and Nitin won the opening set 6-4, before their opponents fought back to take the second set 7-5.

The top seeds then held their nerve in the deciding match tie-break, winning 10-8 to secure the doubles championship.