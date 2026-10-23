Singh Duo Leads Indian Charge At Mumbai Open ITF Semifinals

Indian tennis talents Karan Singh and Digvijay Pratap Singh have successfully advanced to the singles semifinals of the prestigious Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 Tennis Championship, showcasing strong performances on Friday.

Key Points India's third seed Karan Singh and fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh advanced to the singles semifinals of the Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 Tennis Championship on Friday.

Karan Singh progressed after his opponent Sidharth Rawat retired, while Digvijay Pratap Singh defeated Ryuki Matsuda in straight sets.

Chirag Duhan also moved to the semifinals due to Arnav Paparkar's retirement.

In doubles, top-seeded Indian pair SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha, along with third seeds Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund, reached the final.

India's third seed Karan Singh and fourth seed Digvijay Pratap Singh advanced to the singles semifinals of the Mumbai Open ITF Men's M25 Tennis Championship here on Friday.

Indian Players Dominate Singles Draw

Karan progressed to the final four after seventh seed Sidharth Rawat retired, with the former leading 4-3.

Digvijay defeated Japan's Ryuki Matsuda 6-2, 6-2 to make the semifinals while Chirag Duhan also progressed after Maharashtra's Arnav Paparkar retired with the score at 2-2.

In an all-American encounter, second seed Garrett Johns advanced to the semifinals after sixth seed Samir Banerjee retired while trailing 7-6(7), 3-1.

In the doubles competition, India's top-seeded pair SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha made the final with a commanding 6-1, 6-1 victory over Thailand's Thanapet Chanta and Pawit Sornlaksup.

Third seeds Adil Kalyanpur and Sasikumar Mukund of India also secured their place in the doubles final, defeating compatriots Digvijay and Jagmeet Singh 6-2, 6-3.