Karan Singh's Dominant Run Continues With Mumbai ITF Title

Indian tennis player Karan Singh continued his impressive form, clinching the men's singles title at the USD 30,000 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Mumbai on Sunday.

Key Points Karan Singh won the men's singles title at the USD 30,000 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour M25 tournament in Mumbai on Sunday.

His opponent, Digvijay Pratap Singh, retired in the final when Karan was leading 7-5, 3-1 in the second set.

This victory marks Karan Singh's fourth title of the 2026 season.

The 23-year-old has secured his second title in the last two months and made his fourth final appearance during that period.

Karan Singh continued his impressive run of form on the ITF circuit, claiming the men's singles title at the USD 30,000 ITF Men's World Tennis Tour M25 tournament here on Sunday.

Singh's Dominant Performance

The third-seeded Karan won the tournament after Digvijay Pratap Singh was forced to retire in the final. Karan was leading 7-5, 3-1 in the second set when Digvijay retired.

Both players went toe-to-toe in a fiercely contested opening set that lasted just over an hour, with Karan eventually taking it 7-5. Carrying that momentum forward, Karan established a 3-1 advantage in the second set before Digvijay was forced to retire after one hour and 32 minutes of play.

This was Karan's fourth title of the 2026 season. The 23-year-old has been in top form over the past couple of months. The Mumbai victory was his second title in the last two months and fourth final appearance during that period.