Adkar And Bhosale Fall Short In Chennai Open Doubles Final

Indian tennis players Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale made history by becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final at the WTA 250 Chennai Open, despite finishing as runners-up on Sunday.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale finished as runners-up at the WTA 250 Chennai Open women's doubles final on Sunday.

The Indian pair lost to Switzerland's Simona Waltert and Naima Karamoko with a score of 2-6, 0-6 in a one-sided match.

Karamoko's strong net play and Waltert's solid baseline support proved too much for the Indian duo.

Despite the defeat, Adkar and Bhosale achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final.

Their performance at the Chennai Open is considered a boost for women's doubles tennis in India.

India's Vaishnavi Adkar and Rutuja Bhosale had to settle for a runners-up finish at the WTA 250 Chennai Open after going down 2-6 0-6 to the Swiss combination of Simona Waltert and Naima Karamoko in a one-sided women's doubles final here Sunday.

The Indian pair struggled to match the quality and intensity of their opponents, with Karamoko almost impregnable at the net and Waltert providing solid support from the baseline to seal the title in convincing fashion.

Swiss Dominance In The Final

Karamoko's quick hands, sharp anticipation and ability to finish points at the net made life difficult for the Indians, who also hurt their chances with a string of unforced errors and an inability to convert crucial points in closely-contested games.

The Swiss pair made an aggressive start, with Waltert striking confidently from the baseline, particularly with her backhand, while Karamoko dominated the exchanges at the net.

A forehand winner down the alley from Waltert created the first breakpoint, and Bhosale's return sailed beyond the baseline after a rally to hand the Swiss team the opening break.

The Indian pair found themselves under further pressure as the Swiss players increasingly moved forward to take control of the exchanges.

First Set Rout For Adkar-Bhosale

Karamoko held serve to extend the lead to 3-0 before Waltert produced a ferocious double-handed backhand winner between the two Indians and followed it up with a forehand that Adkar failed to return.

The Swiss combination converted their second break opportunity to race to a 4-0 lead.

Though the Indians managed to break Waltert's serve in the fifth game and finally got on the scoreboard, the Swiss pair remained firmly in control.

Karamoko continued to be a formidable presence at the net while Waltert kept her errors to a minimum to close out the opening set.

The Indians had an opportunity to break Karamoko, who was serving strongly till then, but Bhosale netted a return on the deciding point as the Swiss pair escaped to consolidate their advantage.

Second Set Continues Swiss Momentum

The second set followed a similar pattern, with Bhosale losing her serve early after a double fault and a series of errors, allowing the Swiss team to establish another 3-0 cushion.

Karamoko continued to punish the Indian returns at the net with remarkable ease, leaving the home pair struggling to find a way past her.

Adkar also dropped her serve after a double fault at the second break point, effectively ending India's hopes of a comeback as the Swiss combination tightened its grip on the contest.

Historic Run For Indian Women's Tennis

Despite the defeat, Adkar and Bhosale had scripted a significant milestone for Indian women's tennis by becoming the first all-Indian pair to reach a WTA Tour-level doubles final.

Their run to the title clash was one of the highlights of India's campaign at the Chennai Open, offering a significant boost to women's doubles in the country.