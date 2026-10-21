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Karamjyoti's personal best earns her Para Games bronze

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi Updated: October 21, 2026 18:01 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian Paralympian Karamjyoti Dalal showcased her exceptional talent by clinching a bronze medal with a personal best throw in the women's discus F55 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday, marking a significant achievement in her inspiring journey.

Karamjyothi Dalal

Key Points

  • Paralympian Karamjyoti Dalal secured a bronze medal in the women's discus F55 event at the Asian Para Games on Wednesday.
  • Dalal achieved a personal best throw of 21.60 metres in her third attempt to clinch the podium finish.
  • The 38-year-old athlete from Haryana transitioned to para sports after an accident in 2008, having previously competed in judo and kabaddi.
  • China's Dong Feixia won gold with a Games-record 26.11m throw, while Bahrain's Rooba Alomari took silver.
  • The F55 classification is for seated throwing athletes with lower-limb impairments, requiring good arm function and varying trunk control.

Paralympian Karamjyoti Dalal clinched bronze with a personal best throw in the women's discus F55 event at the Asian Para Games in Nagoya on Wednesday.

Dalal's Personal Best Secures Podium Finish

The 38-year-old from Haryana sent the discus to 21.60 metres, producing her best effort in the third attempt to secure a place on the podium.

 

Karamjyoti, who qualified for the 2016 and 2024 Paralympics, had represented Haryana in judo and kabaddi at the national level before a mishap in 2008 changed the course of her life. A fall from a terrace left her with impaired motor function, eventually leading her to para sports.

China's Dong Feixia claimed gold with a Games-record throw of 26.11m, while Bahrain's Rooba Alomari took silver with 22.81m.

The F55 classification is for seated throwing athletes with lower-limb impairments. Competitors generally have good arm function and varying levels of trunk control, while their lower-limb movement is absent or significantly affected.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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