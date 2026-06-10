How Karachi's Football Fans Celebrate The FIFA World Cup

Discover how Karachi, Pakistan, is igniting with FIFA World Cup fever, transforming neighbourhoods into vibrant football villages and showcasing the nation's deep-seated passion for the sport despite its non-participation.

Key Points Karachi is celebrating the FIFA World Cup with dedicated "WC Football" villages in areas like Malir and Lyari, despite Pakistan not qualifying.

Local communities, like Siddiq Goth in Malir, have transformed neighbourhoods with posters, artwork, and national flags to create a festive atmosphere.

Large LED screens are installed for live match viewing, attracting enthusiastic children and adults, with Brazil and Portugal being popular team choices.

Football's popularity is growing in Karachi, with local T-shirt sales booming and former players noting the sport's increasing influence beyond cricket.

The Karachi Administration and local clubs are actively organising events and camps to engage youngsters and nurture football talent during the World Cup.

Playing in the FIFA World Cup will remain a pipe dream for Pakistan but it's celebration time for the thousands of fans in the country as the much-anticipated global event begins Thursday in North America with the opening match in Mexico.

As always Karachi leads in the World Cup festivities with "WC Football" villages/spots set up in different areas of the city, notably in Malir and Lyari -- two places known for their immense love and passion for the sport. This time, Malir has outdone even Lyari known as the football heaven in Pakistan.

Karachi's Football Fever Takes Over

In Siddiq Goth in Malir, people encouraged by the Gul Baloch football club have contributed money and put up huge posters, artwork of players and the teams on building walls, hoisted national flags on poles and houses to give it a real World Cup football feel. Young children -- boys and girls -- enjoying summer holidays despite the scorching heat are playing and running around, wearing kits of different teams. There is no second guess that Brazil and Portugal are the two most popular teams among the children.

Shayan Baloch, a resident of the area and member of a local club, said in a nearby football ground a big LED screen has been installed to show all the matches live despite the time difference with North America. "It is summer holidays and children are the most excited, so we have created this football village for them," he said.

Local Enthusiasm Fuels World Cup Celebrations

Zohaib Hasan, who is selling local made T shirts of all the WC teams, is happy to proclaim that he has sold more than a 1000 shirts in a week's time. "Everyone wants to wear a football T-shirt and be part of the festivities," he said.

Lyari and Malir in Karachi have produced several national and international players for Pakistan and the people take immense pride in this. Nasir Ismail, a qualified coach and former Pakistan player, said though cricket is the dominant sport in Pakistan but people who are passionate about football follow all international leagues and players closely and the World Cup represents the best time for them to display their passion.

Football's Growing Influence Beyond Cricket

The dominance of Lyari and Malir in football is not surprising given the large Baloch population in these areas. Kaleemullah Khan, a Pakistan international, believes that football is the simplest of the sports and it is very easy to align oneself to a team in the World Cup. "It is good to see football activities also being revived in Pakistan now because I believe we have never really tapped the talent we have in rural areas," he said.

With the posh locality of Clifton and Defence also emerging on Pakistan's football map, most of the members of the Pakistan women's team who live in the area have made plans to watch matches together in their homes. Maryam Zehri, a young striker with the national women's team, said that since the United Club in Clifton gained fame, youth in the area are now avid football followers. "The World Cup is very special but year round we have activities based around the English Premier League," she said.

Nurturing Young Talent And Community Engagement

The Karachi Administration has also used parks and grounds in different areas of the city to organize World Cup events for youngsters to keep them busy during summer holidays. In Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, children are learning to play football while also being encouraged to watch matches and take part in discussions during their camp.