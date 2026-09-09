Shiv Kapur Backs Indian Golfers For Asian Games Gold

Former Asian Games gold medallist Shiv Kapur asserts that India's talented golf squad is fully capable of winning gold at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Games, ending the nation's long wait for top honours in the sport.
Former Asian Games gold medallist Shiv Kapur believes India's golfers have the talent to end the country's long wait for another gold at the continental showpiece, saying anything less than the top prize would be a disappointment at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Games. India will be represented by a six-member golf squad at the Asian Games, with Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs making up the women's team and Yuvraj Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar featuring in the men's competition. The team was selected on the basis of world rankings.
Key Points
- Former Asian Games gold medallist Shiv Kapur believes India's golf team has the talent to secure a gold medal at the upcoming Aichi-Nagoya Games.
- India's six-member golf squad, including Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, was selected based on world rankings and carries high expectations.
- Kapur, a 2002 gold medallist, considers his win his career's biggest achievement and hopes the current generation breaks the gold-medal drought.
- Gaurav Ghei emphasises embracing the occasion and enjoying the game, rather than being solely consumed by medal pressure.
- The growing competition between the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) is seen as beneficial for the sport's growth.
Kapur's Confidence In India's Gold Medal Prospects
Embracing The Asian Games Occasion
Gaurav Ghei, who is part of the Delhi franchise, also expressed confidence in India's golfers, particularly highlighting the strength of the women's game. "They are all fantastic golfers, not just Aditi. I think Deeksha is doing fantastically well now on the Ladies European Tour, and I really have very high hopes for them," he said. Ghei, however, stressed the importance of embracing the occasion rather than becoming overwhelmed by the pressure of winning medals. "I think the biggest thing for a team is to obviously work hard and be prepared for the tournament, but also to embrace the occasion and enjoy it. Sometimes you get too consumed by thinking, 'I have to win a medal', or whatever," he said. "These guys are seasoned professionals at a young age and they know how to do it. I'm sure they'll do really well and make the country proud."