Kapil Dev Urges Gaganjeet Bhullar To Rejoin PGTI

Kapil Dev is urging star golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar to leave the Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL) and return to the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) to represent India, according to PGTI CEO Amanpreet Johl.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points Kapil Dev, president of PGTI, wants Gaganjeet Bhullar to leave IGPL and rejoin PGTI to represent India.

PGTI CEO Amanpreet Johl emphasises that PGTI members must adhere to rules and regulations, implying Bhullar's IGPL participation is a conflict.

Johl states PGTI hasn't banned anyone but highlights the need to support one's primary organisation.

Johl acknowledges IGPL has pushed PGTI to improve, but believes top players participating in IGPL events isn't beneficial for Indian golf.

Professional Golf Tour of India president Kapil Dev wants star golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar to leave Indian Golf Premier League (IGPL), a private league, and rejoin PGTI to play for India again, says its CEO Amanpreet Johl.

"The PGTI under Kapil Dev would want Gaganjeet Bhullar to play for India, not play for any private organisation. He is our star player. We would want him to play for India. For the growth of the game of golf, my president is always open, and my board is always open.

"If you are a member of PGTI, you must follow some rules and regulations (cant play in IGPL). And be fair to your fellow players," Johl told PTI here on Friday.

PGTI's Stance on Parallel Golf Leagues

The PGTI CEO said there was no point in creating a parallel system and one has to make a choice.

"We haven't banned anybody, we are an organisation of the players and for the players and governed by the players. So we never meant to ban anyone, there is no question of banning anybody.

"It's a membership model and it's your choice. But you have to play by the rules. I can't be a part of the society and then support another society or another organisation. If I am a part of one society then I have to support it," he pointed out.

Bhullar's Move to IGPL and Its Impact

Bhullar joined the IGPL in August 2025, ahead of the league's inaugural season. He was signed as an icon player and quickly became one of the tour's top stars, securing multiple titles, including the 2026 season opener in Chandigarh.

"The IGPL has tried to create a parallel system within an existing one. Though it has worked positively because it's making me work harder, it's making Mr Kapil Dev work harder to improve DP World PGTI.

"We are working harder to create bigger prize money. But this isn't fair if some of my top players are going and playing at the IGPL events. I don't think that is good for Indian golf," Johl, the former international golfer, observed.

Focus on Broader Player Base

"I think we are looking at the bigger picture which is 450 players. They were taking only 30 or 40 players and most of their players were senior golfers who joined the IGPL," he concluded.