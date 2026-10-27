Kapil Dev Urges Golf To Shed 'Elite' Tag, Highlights Career Opportunities

Kapil Dev, president of DP World PGTI, champions golf as a sport for career opportunities and relationship building, urging it to shed its 'elite' tag amidst the announcement of the 27th BT Golf season and new corporate partnerships.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points Kapil Dev, DP World PGTI president, urged golf to move beyond its 'elite' perception, stressing its potential for career growth and fostering relationships.

The 27th season of BT Golf, a corporate golf property by Business Today and DP World PGTI, was announced on Tuesday, aiming to connect corporate India with professional golf.

Corporate support and media partnerships are vital for increasing golf's visibility and encouraging more individuals to pursue it as a viable career.

DP World PGTI chief Amandeep Johl and golfer Saptak Talwar highlighted how such collaborations provide platforms for players and strengthen the bond between sport and business.

Golf is uniquely suited for building professional relationships due to the extended interaction time it offers players during competition, with Saptak Talwar planning to resume competition in Australia towards the end of November.

DP World PGTI president Kapil Dev on Tuesday called for golf to shed its 'elite' tag, saying the sport can offer career opportunities while helping people build relationships and friendships.

Kapil was speaking at the announcement of the 27th season of BT Golf, a corporate golf property jointly organised by Business Today and DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI), at the Qutub Golf Course here.

Kapil Dev's Vision For Golf

"I don't think we should get caught up in the word 'elite'. Why do people aspire to become doctors, engineers or scientists? These are considered elite professions. Everyone wants a better life, and if sport can provide that opportunity, why not?

"I would like to see that happen. If you get an opportunity to excel and become elite through sport, why not?" Kapil said.

The PGTI president also highlighted golf's role in bringing people together, saying the time spent on the course allows players to develop relationships and understand different perspectives.

"I personally believe golf helps you meet people. I have played cricket at a very high level, and I feel golf is a wonderful sport for building relationships.

"You spend four to five hours playing, whether on a Saturday or Sunday, whenever you get the opportunity. You meet different kinds of people, and it is wonderful to interact with them and understand their mindsets," he said.

Kapil welcomed the association of major brands with Indian golf, saying corporate support could encourage more people to see the sport as a viable career option.

"We still have a long way to go, but it feels really good when big brands associate with Indian golf. People appreciate it, and the common person feels encouraged when they realise that golf is a sport through which one can build a career and make a living. It is wonderful to see," he said.

Strengthening Golf Through Corporate Partnerships

The partnership between Business Today and DP World PGTI aims to bring corporate India closer to professional golf, increase the sport's visibility and create more opportunities for engagement between business leaders and players. BT Golf will retain its multi-city format across major corporate hubs, with plans to expand to more locations.

DP World PGTI chief executive Amandeep Johl described the partnership with the India Today Group, which includes Business Today and Aaj Tak, as an important step towards strengthening the relationship between sport and business.

"Anytime media comes in to support golf or support any kind of sport, I think it is great for the country. I think it's a huge, lovely partnership," Johl said.

Drawing a parallel between sport and business, he said success often depended on the strength of partnerships, whether between teammates on the field or organisations working towards a common goal.

"A partner is a very important person. For a bowler, a partner, the wicketkeeper, if he drops a catch or any of his teammates drops a catch, you can't take a wicket. So a partnership is such an important aspect of life, of sport, of business," he said.

Players And Partners On Golf's Growth

Saptak Talwar, who recently topped the PGTI Order of Merit, said initiatives such as BT Golf could provide professional players with greater visibility while bringing corporate India and sport closer.

"These partnerships give us a platform to showcase our skills to the outside, but also allow corporate India and the sports side of India to come together," Talwar said.

Talwar said golf was particularly suited to building professional relationships because it allowed players to interact while competing.

"Golf is one of those unique sports which allows you to get upfront and create relationships while you play, which I don't think in other sports you are allowed that platform. So, I'm very fortunate to be a part of an association like this and I'm excited for what's to come," he said.

Talwar added he would take a short break to consult his coach before mapping out his schedule for the next season, with plans to resume competition in Australia towards the end of November.

"I'll go and see my coach and hopefully start in Australia at the end of next month," he said.

"It's definitely grown, but events like that also show us that there is a lot more improvement to be done, and hopefully in the near future we'll have somebody winning that trophy as well," Talwar added.

BT Golf's Legacy And Future Expansion

Dinesh Bhatia, Group CEO of the India Today Group, said the partnership with DP World PGTI would build on BT Golf's 27-year legacy and help take the property to more cities.

"One is very happy to be partnering with DP World PGTI. In the past, sport and business have come together through BT Golf, and we look forward to scaling it up to another level with iconic Mr Kapil Dev and PGTI.

"Business and sport have always come together, particularly golf. There is so much for business to learn from golf and vice versa," he added.