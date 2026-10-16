Kapil Dev Addresses Fan Access, Gen Z, And Golf's Future

PGTI president Kapil Dev addresses critical issues from facilitating fan access to the D P World India Championship amidst Delhi protests to advising Gen Z and outlining strategies for golf's growth in India.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points PGTI president Kapil Dev requested authorities on Friday to facilitate fan movement to the D P World India Championship despite police restrictions due to ongoing protests in Delhi.

Kapil Dev urged Gen Z, who have been at the forefront of recent anti-government protests, to "take the time to listen to others" while acknowledging their intelligence and responsibility.

He advocated for shorter golf formats and more nine-hole courses over the next 10 years to make the sport more accessible and popular in India.

Kapil Dev stressed the importance of providing young Indian golfers with exposure and platforms, including better access to practice facilities, to help them compete globally.

PGTI president Kapil Dev on Friday requested authorities to facilitate the movement of golf fans who want to witness the star-studded D P World India Championship amid police restrictions to manage ongoing protests in the city while urging Gen Z to "take the time to listen to others" as well.

Kapil Dev Urges Authorities To Ease Access For Golf Fans

Kapil was speaking to the media on day two of the big-ticket event, which features top global stars such as defending champion Tommy Fleetwood, former world number one Rory McIlroy and other Major champions such as Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, and Shane Lowry.

"We would like everyone to come and watch, but the system of the government, whatever it is, we are with them. We have to work within the government's arrangements. We cannot really overrule anything," he said when asked whether the police barricades in areas near the Delhi Golf Club is coming in the way of spectator turnout.

The DGC falls inside Central Delhi, which has been the site of massive protests against the Election Commission.

The protestors, including prominent student leader Neha Bora and Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for the alleged manipulation of voter lists across the country.

"If they (the authorities) recognise the importance of the tournament and can help people reach the venue, that would be wonderful," Kapil said.

Kapil Dev's Message To Gen Z On Protests And Responsibility

He was also asked whether he has a message for Gen Z, which has been at the forefront of anti-government protests in the past few months, including an agitation against the repeated leak of government exam papers which led to the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

India's first World Cup-winning captain described the youngsters as intelligent but also urged them to listen to others.

"They are very smart and intelligent, and they should take responsibility. What we have better than them is experience, which we can use to guide them. It has to be a two-way street.

"They are the future of our country, and we must guide them properly, but they should also take the time to listen to others, not try to say that might is right. Our country is growing, and everyone needs to participate in taking it forward. Our country should not drift on the wrong side," he stated.

Promoting Golf Growth: Shorter Formats And Infrastructure

Speaking about the growth of golf, Kapil advocated shorter formats and nine-hole courses in the country to make it more accessible to the masses.

"We should keep trying new formats that give players and more people opportunities to participate. I would love to see more nine-hole courses over the next 10 years. Building an 18-hole course can be difficult in our country," he explained.

"If nine-hole courses and shorter formats help more people take up golf, that would be great. Cricket became popular because so many people started playing it. We want more people to come out and play golf too. That is what matters," he said.

The PGTI president said his responsibility is to give young players exposure and a platform to perform.

"They haven't necessarily had the same opportunities as players from other parts of the world. If we provide those opportunities, who knows which of them could become the next Tommy Fleetwood or Rory McIlroy," he said when asked about the current state of Indian golf.

"...one thing I have understood about golf is that players need a platform. There are many good courses where our professionals cannot easily go and practice. They have to go through the process of getting access and paying fees.

"If we could open those doors, even for our top 25, 30, 40 or 50 players, and allow them to practice in their own cities, I believe it would help their performances. They need infrastructure not just to compete, but to practice," he observed.