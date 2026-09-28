Kapil Dev's Message To Indian Golfers For Asian Games

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has thrown his weight behind the Indian golf contingent for the Asian Games, inspiring them to play fearlessly and make the nation proud on the international stage.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kapil Dev/Instagram

Key Points Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has extended his full support to the Indian golf contingent for the upcoming Asian Games in Japan.

Kapil Dev urged the six-member team to play fearlessly, embrace the pressure, and draw inspiration from representing India.

The Indian team includes Yuvraj Sandhu, Saptak Talwar, Veer Ahlawat in the men's section, and Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar, Pranavi Urs in the women's event.

Kapil Dev emphasized that the golfers possess the talent, experience, and temperament to perform successfully on this major international stage.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl also expressed confidence in the men's trio to challenge for medals at their Asian Games debut.

Legendary cricketer and DP World Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) president Kapil Dev on Monday backed India's golfers to make their mark at the Asian Games in Japan, urging the six-member contingent to play fearlessly and draw inspiration from the honour of representing the country.

Kapil extended his best wishes to the Indian men's and women's teams ahead of the golf competition, which will feature Yuvraj Sandhu, Saptak Talwar and Veer Ahlawat in the men's section and Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs in the women's event.

India's Strong Golf Contingent

"Representing India at the Asian Games is the highest honour. I extend my best wishes to Veer, Saptak, Yuvraj, Aditi, Diksha and Pranavi as they prepare to compete for the country in Japan," Kapil said in a statement issued by the PGTI.

"Each of them has earned this opportunity through determination, discipline and consistently strong performances. They possess the talent, experience and temperament to perform successfully on this major international stage," he added.

Kapil, who captained India to their maiden ODI World Cup triumph in 1983, also called on the golfers to embrace the pressure of representing the country and approach the competition with confidence.

Kapil Dev's Inspiring Message

"My message to them is simple: believe in yourselves, play fearlessly and give it everything you have. The responsibility of representing the country should inspire you to raise your game," he said.

"Stay focused, trust your preparation and play every shot with pride. The entire Indian golfing fraternity is behind you. Go out there, compete hard and make India proud," Kapil added.

The Indian men's trio will be making its Asian Games debut, with all three having considerable experience on international tours.

PGTI CEO Amandeep Johl said the trio had earned their places through consistent performances and possessed the ability to mount a strong medal challenge.