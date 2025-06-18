HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Kangana's next big role isn't in movies or politics...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
June 18, 2025 14:22 IST

Actor-cum-politician Kangana Ranaut was on Wednesday named brand ambassador of the World Para Athletics Championships to be held in New Delhi in September-October.

IMAGE: Kangana Ranaut named ambassador for World Para Athletics 2025. Photographs: PCI/Instagram

The 39-year-old Ranaut, who garnered acclaim for her performances in films like 'Fashion' and 'Queen', represents Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency in the current Lok Sabha.

"India's para athletes are rewriting what is possible every single day. I am deeply honoured to support them and help raise awareness about their incredible achievements. Para sport is not just about competition -- it is about courage, and I am proud to stand behind our champions," Ranaut said in a press release issued by the Paralympic Committee of India.

 

Para Games

PCI president and BJP leader Devendra Jhajharia, who is also a two-time Paralympic gold medal-winning javelin thrower, added: "Her passion, influence, and commitment to India's athletes make her a perfect ambassador for the New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships."

The marquee event will be organised from September 26 to October 5 and will feature athletes from more than 100 countries.

Para Games

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

