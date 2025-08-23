Kane hits hat-trick in season opener; PSG win

IMAGES from football matches played across Europe on Friday.

IMAGE: Bayern Munich's Harry Kane scores their sixth goal to complete a hat-trick in the Bundesliga season opener against RB Leipzig at Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany, on Friday. Photograph: Angelika Warmuth/Reuters

Forward Harry Kane scored a second-half hat-trick in 14 minutes and Michael Olise bagged two goals as champions Bayern Munich obliterated visitors RB Leipzig 6-0 in the Bundesliga opener on Friday, putting down an early marker.

England captain and man-of-the-match Kane, who was the league's top scorer in the past two seasons, opened his account in the 64th minute before bagging two more goals in the 74th and 78th to complete Bayern's impressive show of strength in the season premiere.

Vincent Kompany's team, who lifted the German Supercup last week with a 2-1 win over VfB Stuttgart, looked more than ready for the league start with a high pressing game that troubled Leipzig, and some sharp finishing.

"We wanted to send a statement from the first game at home and that's what we did today," said Kane.

"We performed at a very high level and were efficient. We won 6-0 so we can't complain. After halftime we were 3-0 up, I said to myself that I need to get on the score sheet."

They had the visitors on the backfoot from the start and they struck twice in five minutes to quickly put the game to bed.

On both occasions they outplayed Leipzig with a quick passing combination at the edge of the box. Olise drilled in from a tight angle in the 27th minute and new signing Luis Diaz notched his first league goal on his Bundesliga debut with a powerful shot off the crossbar in the 32nd.

With Leipzig dazed, Serge Gnabry thought he had scored a third goal for the hosts in the 40th but his shot was deflected onto the crossbar. Two minutes later, however, he delivered a well-timed assist for France international Olise to slot in his second goal of the evening.

Kane then picked up the baton in the second half, getting onto the scoresheet in the 64th minute after early work from Diaz. He then threaded a low shot past two defenders to make it 5-0 before completing his hat-trick a little later.

"It was a very good start to the season, not just the result - but also the way we played," said Bayern's defensive midfielder Joshua Kimmich. "We showed a lot of energy and kept it high until the end of the game. You could see in the second half that 3-0 was not enough."

Bayern next take on third division's Wehen Wiesbaden on Wednesday for the German Cup first round before travelling to Augsburg in a week for the Bundesliga's second matchday.

Ruiz strike earns sluggish PSG 1-0 win over Angers

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring their first goal against Angers SCO during their Ligue 1 match at Parc des Princes, Paris, France, on Friday. Photograph: Christian Hartmann/Reuters

Paris St Germain edged past Angers 1-0 in Ligue 1 on Friday as Fabian Ruiz's second-half strike secured a home victory for last season's treble winners, who laboured through a frustrating night that included a missed penalty from Ousmane Dembele.

Manager Luis Enrique had cautioned that it would take a few games for his side to find their rhythm, with little pre-season preparation after reaching the Club World Cup final in July, and for now the coach has been proven right.

PSG were dominant and in complete control throughout the game, but they struggled to really threaten the Angers goal, especially in the early stages.

Midway through the opening half, the referee went off injured, giving an animated Luis Enrique a chance to speak to his players.

The replacement official was soon at the heart of the action, awarding a penalty for Marius Courcoul's foul on Joao Neves.

PSG, however, spurned the perfect chance to unlock the game, with Dembele, who scored 35 goals across all competitions last season, sending his spot kick sailing over the bar, in what was the home side's first real attempt on goal.

Their only other decent chance before the break came when Desire Doue curled a shot from outside the area, which drifted narrowly past the far post.

The goal finally came five minutes after the interval. Doue's attempt at a pass inside the box was cut out by Angers midfielder Haris Belkebla, but the ball fell kindly for Ruiz who drilled his shot low into the far corner of the net.

"We have to keep going like this. We need to think about balance, that's very important," Ruiz told Ligue1+.

"This was my first goal of the season, and it's all about maintaining that balance."

PSG, who won their first Champions League in spectacular style at the end of May, showed little of their intricate passing and movement off the ball, and were unable to find another goal.

Ruiz proved to be their most dangerous attacking option, with the midfielder heading a cross from Achraf Hakimi narrowly wide, and hitting the upright with a deflected shot from outside the area late on.

PSG risked little and after opening their league campaign with a 1-0 win at Nantes on Sunday, another narrow victory and another three points will be more than enough to satisfy Luis Enrique at this stage of the season.

"It was very difficult because Angers defended really well," Ruiz added.

"For us, this is an important win, it's three valuable points."

After the game, while the team celebrated last season's trophy haul, keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made an emotional farewell to the PSG supporters.

The Italian, instrumental in PSG's recent successes, has been told to find another club, and he was visibly moved when his teammates encouraged him towards the fans behind the goal who chanted his name.

Betis edge Alaves

IMAGE: Real Betis' Giovani Lo Celso celebrates scoring against Alaves in their La Liga match in Seville, on Friday. Photograph: Giovani Lo Celso/Instagram

Giovani Lo Celso scored an early goal as Real Betis beat Alaves 1-0 for their first La Liga win this season, on Friday.

Betis, which was held to a draw at promoted Elche in its season opener, dictated the match after Lo Celso scored in the 16th minute.

The midfielder smashed in a rebound of a header from teammate Cucho Hernández that hit a defender and fell to the midfielder near the goal.

Manuel Pellegrini's Betis will also play in the Europa League this season after finishing La Liga in sixth place last season.

Alaves had beaten promoted Levante in their seson opener.