Suruchi Singh And Kamaljeet Win Gold In 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet delivered a stellar performance, clinching a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games, while the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team added a silver, highlighting India's growing prowess in international shooting competitions.

Photograph: Team India/X

Key Points Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games.

The duo showcased dominance in the final, scoring 484.6, significantly ahead of South Korea.

India also secured a silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar qualified for the individual finals in the 50m rifle 3 positions.

The gold medal marked a strong comeback for Kamaljeet and Suruchi after their individual event disappointments.

Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet produced an excellent performance to fire their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games here on Friday, bouncing back in style after disappointing outings in their respective individual events.

India's Dominance in Mixed Team Air Pistol

Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) in second place. The Koreans were 6.6 behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair's dominance in the final. Iran bagged bronze in the event with 415.8.

Earlier, Kamaljeet and Suruchi stormed into the final after topping the qualification with a strong performance. After registering a 196 in the opening series, the Indian pair raced to 391 at the end of second series after scoring 195, placing them within sight of making the finals with just 20 shots remaining. They aggregated another 196 in the the third series to take their tally to 587, which included 29 inner 10s.

Silver Medal in Men's 50m Rifle 3 Positions

The Indian trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Niraj Kumar then claimed the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team silver after logging 1762. China won the team gold with 1766 while Korea bagged bronze with 1751. Tomar (589) and Niraj (588) also made the individual final of the 3P event in third and fourth place respectively. Rudrankksh could not make it as only two shooters from a country can enter individual finals.

Bouncing Back After Disappointment

This was India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol events after a disappointing campaign so far. Kamaljeet ended ninth in the individual qualification, while Suruchi was 26th, with neither making the individual final. India also missed out on medals in both the men's and women's team events.