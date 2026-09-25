Asian Games 2026: Aishwary, Niraj, Rudrankksh win silver in 50m Rifle 3 Positions team event

Indian shooters Suruchi Singh and Kamaljeet delivered a stellar performance at the Asian Games, clinching a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event and showcasing India's rising prowess in international shooting competitions.

IMAGE: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil celebrate after winning the silver medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event at the Asian Games on Friday. Photograph: NRAI

Key Points Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil won the team silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions team event.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Niraj Kumar qualified for the individual 3P finals.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won the gold medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition for India's first shooting gold at this Asian Games.

The Indian shooting trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Niraj Kumar, and Rudrankksh Patil won the team silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions, at the Asian Games on Friday.



The Indians finished with a total of 1762-94x, just four points behind gold medallists China, who logged 1766-95x, while South Korea settled for the bronze on 1751-87x.



India built their total steadily across the three positions: 294 in the first kneeling series and 587 after the second took them through the halfway stage, before 297 in the first prone series lifted the team to 884, and a second prone series carried them to 1180.



Two matching standing series of 291 apiece rounded out the final tally. It was a strong team effort led by individual performances from Tomar and Niraj, who finished third (589-34x) and fourth (588-34x) respectively in the qualification standings, while Patil's ninth-place score (585-26x) still counted in full towards the team's total.

Tomar, Niraj Fail To Win Medals In Individual Final

The same qualification round doubled as entry for the individual final, and Tomar and Niraj's form carried them into the day's later session as India's two representatives.



Tomar stayed in the mix through the early stages, holding sixth after the prone series before climbing to fifth with 205.3 after the second kneeling series, and eventually finished fifth overall with 327.6.



Niraj's final proved tougher, and he ended last of the eight finalists on 299. The individual gold and silver both went to China's Liu Yukun and Zhang Changhong, with Kazakhstan's Islam Satpayev taking bronze.

Earlier, Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh stormed to victory in the mixed team 10m air pistol competition to claim India's second gold medal at the 2026 Asian Games