Kamaljeet And Suruchi Clinch Gold In Mixed Air Pistol

Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh showcased exceptional skill to secure a gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games, marking a triumphant return after their individual challenges.

Photograph: NRAI/X

Key Points Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh won gold in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games.

The duo scored 484.6 in the final, outperforming South Korea by a significant margin of 6.6 points.

This victory marks a strong comeback for Kamaljeet and Suruchi after their individual event disappointments.

They topped the qualification round with 587 points, demonstrating consistent performance.

The gold medal was India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol events at these Games.

Indian shooters Kamaljeet and Suruchi Singh produced an excellent performance and fired their way to the gold medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at the Asian Games here on Friday, bouncing back in style after disappointing outings in their respective individual events.

Kamaljeet and Suruchi shot a total of 484.6 in the final in which the top four pairs qualify for the medal round. They were followed by South Korea's Suhyeon Hong and Gaeun Choo (478.0) in second place. The Koreans were 6.6 behind Kamaljeet and Suruchi, which showed the Indian pair's dominance in the final.

Dominant Performance In The Final

Iran bagged bronze in the event with 415.8.

Earlier, Kamaljeet and Suruchi stormed into the final after topping the qualification with a strong performance.

After registering a 196 in the opening series, the Indian pair raced to 391 at the end of second series after scoring 195, placing them within sight of making the finals with just 20 shots remaining. They aggregated another 196 in the the third series to take their tally to 587, which included 29 inner 10s.

Overcoming Previous Disappointments

This was India's final chance for a medal in the 10m air pistol events after a disappointing campaign so far.

Kamaljeet ended ninth in the individual qualification, while Suruchi was 26th, with neither making the individual final. India also missed out on medals in both the men's and women's team events. PTI AH

The duo of Kamaljeet and Suruchi made a sold start in the final and led after the first 10 shots.

Suruchi opened with a 10.4, while Kamaljeet shot 9.7. In their second attempts, Suruchi followed up with 10.2 and Kamaljeet had 9.8.

The Indian pair aggregated 202.4 after 10 shots to sit at the top of the standings. With a 101.