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Home  » Sports » Kamali Moorthy Secures Double Win At Indian Open Of Surfing

Kamali Moorthy Secures Double Win At Indian Open Of Surfing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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May 31, 2026 17:57 IST

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Teenage surfing sensation Kamali Moorthy clinched a remarkable double victory at the Indian Open of Surfing, winning both the Women's Open and Surfing Juniors U-18 Girls titles.

Photograph: ICC/X

Photograph: ICC/X

Key Points

  • Kamali Moorthy, Tamil Nadu's surfing talent, secured a double win at the Indian Open of Surfing.
  • Moorthy's victory includes both the Women's Open and Surfing Juniors U-18 Girls titles.
  • Kishore Kumar from Tamil Nadu was crowned champion in the Men's Open category.
  • The Indian Open results will help determine selections for the Indian surfing team for the Asian Games.
  • The event featured top surfers competing for honours in various categories.

Tamil Nadu's talented teenager Kamali Moorthy, who secured India's surfing quota for the upcoming Asian Games, completed a remarkable double by winning both the Women's Open and Surfing Juniors U-18 Girls titles at the finals of the seventh NMPA Indian Open of Surfing here on Sunday.

Indian Open of Surfing: A Key Event

The championship is one of the premier events on the national surfing calendar and serves as a key selection event for India's squad for the Asian Games in Japan later this year.

 

Another promising surfer from Tamil Nadu, Kishore Kumar, was crowned champion in the Men's Open category, while local favourite Pradeep Pujar secured Karnataka's only title of the championship by winning the Surfing Juniors U-18 Boys title.

Harish P and Dhamayanthi Sriram also emerged victorious in the newly introduced U-14 Boys (Groms) and U-14 Girls (Groms) categories respectively.

Asian Games Selection Process

Following the conclusion of the championship, selections for the Indian surfing team for the Asian Games will be determined based on the results of the Indian Open, the inaugural Andaman Little Pro 2026, coaching camps, performances at international events, and overall rankings.

Kamali Moorthy's Impressive Performance

Kamali successfully defended her title with an impressive comeback performance, clinching the top spot in the Women's Open category with a score of 13.17.

Sugar Shanti Banarse finished a close second with 11.73, while Shrishti Selvam finished third with a score of 8.50.

Men's Open Category Results

Kishore Kumar of Tamil Nadu lived up to expectations by winning the Men's Open category crown with a score of 15.20.

In a fiercely contested final, he finished ahead of Ramesh Budihal (12.87), Sivaraj Babu (11.90) and Srikanth D (9.93).

The championship-deciding heat featured some of the country's finest surfers battling for top honours.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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