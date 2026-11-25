All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey is now eligible to contest for the top post in the December 20 elections after the AIFF Electoral Officer approved his inclusion in the Electoral College, replacing Hanif Mohammed on medical grounds.

Key Points The AIFF Electoral Officer accepted Hanif Mohammed's withdrawal from the Karnataka State Football Association's representation.

Kalyan Chaubey has replaced Hanif Mohammed in the Electoral College for the December 20 elections.

Hanif Mohammed cited medical grounds, including avoiding stress and long-distance travel, for his withdrawal on November 16.

Chaubey's inclusion makes him eligible to contest for the AIFF president's post in the December 20 polls.

The withdrawal request was made within the stipulated period for claims and objections and supported by a medical certificate issued on November 14.

The AIFF-appointed Electoral Officer has accepted the withdrawal of Hanif Mohammed as a representative of the Karnataka State Football Association (KSFA) from the Electoral College for the December 20 elections, allowing All India Football Federation President Kalyan Chaubey to take his place.

Background To The Electoral College Change

Hanif was initially in the electoral roll published by Electoral Officer Rajeev Sharma on November 15. But KSFA later sent a revised list in which Chaubey replaced Hanif.

Sharma had given all the state units a seven-day window for sending claims and objections regarding their representatives till 3pm on November 21.

In an order on Wednesday, Sharma accepted Hanif's request to withdraw his name on medical grounds, citing his written communication seeking exemption from physical and mental stress and long-distance travel.

Hanif, who is the Deputy General Secretary of KSFA, had requested his withdrawal in a letter dated November 16, citing medical advice.

KSFA subsequently forwarded the request to the AIFF on November 18, along with the names of its proposed representatives -- N A Haris and Chaubey, and their identity documents.

Kalyan Chaubey's Eligibility Confirmed

With his name in the electoral roll, Chaubey is now eligible to contest for the AIFF president's post in the December 20 polls.

The Electoral Officer had sought a medical certificate from Hanif in support of his withdrawal, which was subsequently furnished by KSFA.

The certificate, issued by Dr Pankaj Singhai, Consultant Physician at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru, on November 14, stated that Hanif had been advised to avoid long-distance travel and stress and to take rest.

Electoral Officer's Rationale For Approval

EO Sharma's order noted that KSFA, being a full member of the AIFF, was entitled to two votes and that the request for withdrawal had been made within the stipulated period for claims and objections and before publication of the final electoral college.

It also pointed out that Article 4.1 of Schedule III allows a full member to nominate an individual other than its representative in the General Body as its delegate.

"The withdrawal is accepted because it is voluntary and written by the representative himself, communicated through the Full Member, and because there is a medical reason for the same," the order stated.

The Electoral Officer ruled that KSFA's request was allowed, with Chaubey to be shown as its representative in place of Hanif Mohammed. Haris would continue to be the other representative from KSFA.

All the other state unit representatives who figured in the draft electoral roll published on November 15 remained unchanged except for Chaubey replacing Hanif in the case of KSFA.