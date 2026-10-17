Kakatiya Knights Secure Dominant Win Over Mighty Marathas Ahead Of APL Qualifier

Kakatiya Knights delivered a commanding 6-0 victory against Mighty Marathas in the Archery Premier League, setting the stage for an exciting rematch in the first qualifier on Sunday and showcasing top-tier archery talent.

Photograph: Ruben Sprich/Reuters

Key Points Kakatiya Knights defeated Mighty Marathas 6-0 in their final round-robin match on Saturday.

The match served as a dress rehearsal for the first qualifier on Sunday, where both teams will meet again.

Knights' compound archers Nico Wiener and Jyothi Surekha Vennam achieved perfect scores of 60 out of 60.

Mighty Marathas struggled to find rhythm, resting star Dhiraj Bommadevara initially.

The Archery Premier League is the world's first franchise-based archery league, supported by World Archery.

Kakatiya Knights capped off a memorable round-robin campaign at home with a thumping 6-0 win over Mighty Marathas in the Archery Premier League here on Saturday. Both teams were already assured of a place in the top two coming into the match, making the game a dress rehearsal for their clash in the first qualifier on Sunday.

Knights' Dominant Performance

For Knights, their lead compound archers Nico Wiener and Jyothi Surekha Vennam were flawless during the match, shooting 60 out of 60 despite gusty conditions.

Marathas, who opted to rest their recurve star Dhiraj Bommadevara at the start, never quite found their rhythm and registered sub-70 scores in the first two sets.

They managed to improve in the third set to score 74 as Dhiraj and Alejandra Valencia came on, but Knights hit a superb 78 and brought out the celebrations. Knights had also rested their in-form recurve star Neeraj Chauhan.

The win augurs well for them on Sunday, when they face Marathas again to decide who the first finalist will be.

Global Recognition For Archery Premier League

The world's first franchise-based archery league, APL is initiated by the Archery Association of India and comprises six teams and a total of 48 archers, with 36 Indians and 12 elite international stars.

Juan Carlos Holgado, 1992 Olympic gold medallist for Spain and World Archery Executive Director, acknowledged AAI's efforts in making this league a success.

"There are not many federations that have the power, the muscle, the financial resources to put this in place," Holgado said. "World Archery is happy to support this. Hopefully, some of the countries take a similar model, but I don't see this happening in the short term.

"I'm sure that other countries, Korea, for example, United States, are watching what is happening and start thinking what we could do in our events to make it more interesting for spectators," he said.