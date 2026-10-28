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India Celebrates Double Silver As Kajal Dhochak Shines At World Wrestling Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 28, 2026 20:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestling star Kajal Dhochak clinched a silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday, marking a historic day for the nation as Neelam Sirohi also secured silver.

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points

  • Kajal Dhochak won a silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the World Wrestling Championships on Wednesday.
  • She lost a close final bout 6-8 to three-time European champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva.
  • Neelam Sirohi also secured a silver medal in the women's 50kg category on the same day.
  • This marks the first time in Indian women's wrestling history that the country has won two silver medals at the World Championships.
  • Kajal Dhochak narrowly missed becoming India's first woman senior world champion, a title only Sushil Kumar has achieved for India.

Kajal Dhochak signed off with a silver medal in the women's 76kg category at the World Wrestling Championships after losing a fiercely fought final 6-8 to three-time European champion Anastasiya Alpyeyeva here on Wednesday.

Historic Day For Indian Women's Wrestling

This was India's second silver medal of the day after Neelam Sirohi also finished second in the women's 50kg.

 

The two-time U20 world champion Kajal fell short of becoming India's first woman senior world champion and only the second overall from the country to win the title after Sushil Kumar's triumph in 2010.

She was ahead on criteria when scores were tied 4-4 but with just 20 seconds left in the bout, Alpyeyeva found a smart take down to seal the gold medal.

Nevertheless, it was a memorable show by both Kajal and Neelam as India celebrated two silver medals for the first time in its women's wrestling history.

Kajal had produced one of the most memorable performances of the championships in the semifinals, rallying from a 1-7 deficit to defeat Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy 10-7.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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