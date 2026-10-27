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Kajal Dhochak, Neelam Secure Semifinal Berths At World Wrestling Championships

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 27, 2026 15:24 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian wrestling talent shines at the World Wrestling Championships as Kajal Dhochak and Neelam storm into the semifinals, keeping the nation's medal hopes alive.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata Steel Foundation

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tata Steel Foundation

Key Points

  • Kajal Dhochak and Neelam advanced to the semifinals at the World Wrestling Championships on Tuesday.
  • Kajal secured a 9-2 victory in the women's 76kg category after a 'win by fall' in an earlier bout.
  • Neelam progressed in the women's 50kg category after a 6-0 win and an opponent's withdrawal.
  • Rajnita upset a 2024 World silver medallist in the women's 65kg category but lost her pre-quarterfinal.
  • India's Greco-Roman wrestlers had a tough outing, with only Lalit reaching the medal round.

Two-time U20 world champion Kajal Dhochak and Neelam kept India in the medal hunt at the World Wrestling Championships by storming into the semifinals of the women's 76kg and 50kg categories respectively here on Tuesday.

Indian Wrestlers' Performance

Kajal produced a convincing 9-2 victory over Mongolia's Davaanasan Enkh Amar to advance to the last-four in the women's 76kg category after recording a 'win by fall' over Lithuania's Kamile Griskiene Gaucaite.

 

Neelam blanked Belarus' Natallia Varakina 6-0 in her 50kg pre-quarterfinal bout and advanced to the last four after top seed Russian Elizaveta Smirnova withdrew from the quarterfinals due to an injury.

Neelam stood out with her fast-paced attacks and strong defence when Varakina mounted a challenge.

Earlier, Rajnita pulled off a notable upset in the women's 65kg category, stunning 2024 World silver medallist Kateryna Zelenykh 8-6 in a qualification bout. She later lost her pre-quarterfinal bout by technical superiority to Moldova's Irina Ringaci.

Neha Sharma advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of the women's 57kg category with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Algeria's Achouak Djamila Tekouk but went down 1-4 to Belarus' Iryna Kurachkna in the next round.

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers drew a blank with only Lalit (55kg) making the medal round while the others cut a sorry figure.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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