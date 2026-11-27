Indian tennis stars Arjun Kadhe and Siddhant Banthia have clinched a coveted men's doubles main draw wildcard for the 2027 Australian Open, marking a significant milestone for their careers.

Key Points Arjun Kadhe and Siddhant Banthia secured a men's doubles main draw wildcard for the 2027 Australian Open on Friday.

The Indian pair defeated top seeds Kaito Uesugi and Takeru Yuzuki of Japan in the final of the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off.

This victory marks a Grand Slam main draw debut for Banthia and Kadhe's first appearance in the Australian Open main draw.

Banthia is currently India's fifth-ranked doubles player, while Kadhe has prior Grand Slam experience at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025.

India's Arjun Kadhe and Siddhant Banthia on Friday clinched a men's doubles main draw wildcard for the 2027 Australian Open tennis tournament after winning the Asia-Pacific Wildcard Play-Off here.

Path To The Grand Slam

The second-seeded Indian combination defeated top seeds Kaito Uesugi and Takeru Yuzuki of Japan 76(4), 64 in the final to secure their place in the opening Grand Slam of next season.

The victory will mark a Grand Slam main draw debut for Banthia, while Kadhe will be making his first appearance in the Australian Open main draw.

The Indians had earlier defeated fourth seeds Pruchya Isaro of Thailand and Khumoyun Sultanov of Uzbekistan 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals to set up the title clash.

Banthia, 25, achieved a career-high ATP doubles ranking of 115 on September 21 this year and is currently India's fifth-ranked doubles player with a world rank of 125 behind Yuki Bhambri (47), N Sriram Balaji (50), Niki Poonacha (73), and Anirudh Chandrasekar (110).

India number six Kadhe (ranked 149) has the experience of competing at the Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025, making first round exits on both occasions.

The Australian Open will be held in Melbourne from January 17 to 31.