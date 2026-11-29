Indian para-badminton sensation Sukant Kadam showcased his prowess at the Thailand Para Badminton International, clinching both a gold and a silver medal, boosting his confidence for future competitions.

Key Points Sukant Kadam won two medals at the Thailand Para Badminton International.

He secured a gold medal in the men's singles SL4 event.

Kadam also won a silver medal in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 event with partner Pramod Bhagat.

Kadam expressed confidence and motivation from his performance at the international tournament.

India's Sukant Kadam secured two medals at the Thailand Para Badminton International, winning gold in the men's singles SL4 and silver in the men's doubles SL3-SL4 event with partner Pramod Bhagat.

"Winning two medals at an international tournament gives me great confidence and motivation to keep improving and work towards bigger goals," Kadam said.