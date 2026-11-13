Arjuna Awards: Kabaddi Star Pooja Thanks Grandfather for Support

Kabaddi star Pooja expressed pride after receiving the Arjuna Award 2025, dedicating the honour to her grandfather and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India for their support. She also urged young athletes to keep working hard.

IMAGE: Kabaddi player Pooja recieves her Arjuna Award from President Draupadi Murmu on Friday. Photograph: President of India/X

Key Points Kabaddi star Pooja received the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025, expressing pride for herself and her family.

She dedicated the award to her grandfather and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) for their crucial support.

Pooja encouraged young athletes to maintain focus and work hard, emphasising that hard work always yields results.

The award was conferred by President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of Pooja's outstanding achievements in kabaddi.

Pooja's notable achievements include winning medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Sixth Asian Kabaddi Championship.

Kabaddi star Pooja expressed pride and happiness after receiving the prestigious Arjuna Award 2025, and dedicated the honour to her grandfather and the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) for their support.

Speaking to ANI after receiving the award, Pooja described the occasion as a proud moment for herself and her family.

"It feels really good. It is a very proud moment for me and my family. First of all, I would like to dedicate this to my grandfather, and also to the AKFI federation (for their support)," Pooja told ANI.

Inspiring Young Athletes

Asked what message she would like to give to young players who are motivated by her achievements, Pooja encouraged them to remain focused and continue working hard. "To them, just keep working hard, because hard work always pays off," she added.

Recognition for Excellence

Pooja was among the athletes conferred with the Arjuna Award, 2025 by President Droupadi Murmu in recognition of her outstanding achievements in kabaddi. She won medals at the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Sixth Asian Kabaddi Championship.