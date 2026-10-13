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Kabaddi Champions League Unveils Season 2 Coaches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk October 13, 2026 12:23 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Discover the experienced kabaddi personalities appointed as coaches for the 10 franchises in the highly anticipated Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) Season 2, as the league prepares for its upcoming season.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Photograph: Kind Courtesy SAI Media/Twitter

Key Points

  • The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) on Tuesday announced its coaches' roster for Season 2.
  • Experienced kabaddi personalities will lead 10 franchises in the upcoming season.
  • Coaches like Om Parkash Narwal and Ramesh Kumar emphasised building disciplined and competitive teams.
  • The official match schedule and tournament start date for KCL Season 2 have not yet been announced.

The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) on Tuesday announced its coaches' roster for Season 2, appointing experienced kabaddi personalities to lead 10 franchises in the upcoming season.

Coaches Roster Revealed

The announced roster features: Ravinder Pahal for Karnal Kings, Jagpal Singh for Gurugram Gurus, Anup Singh for Kurukshetra Knights, Surender Nada for Sonipat Stars, Om Parkash Narwal for Faridabad Fighters, Samsher Singh for Bhiwani Bulls, Jagdeep Singh for Rohtak Royals, Vinod Kumar for ShubhGrow Hisar Heroes, Randeep Dalal for Panipat Panthers and Ramesh Kumar for Jhajjar Jaguars.

 

Coaches Share Vision

"The Kabaddi Champions League provides an important platform for players to demonstrate their talent. Our objective will be to build a disciplined and fearless team, encourage young players and ensure that the squad approaches every match with the right attitude," Narwal, head coach of Faridabad Fighters, said in a release.

Ramesh Kumar, head coach of Jaguars, said, "I am grateful for the opportunity. We will work towards building a united and competitive team through hard work, discipline and careful preparation. Our focus will be on helping players improve and delivering strong performances throughout the season."

KCL has not yet announced the official match schedule or tournament start date for Season 2.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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