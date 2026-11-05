How Kabaddi Champions League Aims To Boost Haryana's Sporting Prowess

The Kabaddi Champions League is set to propel Haryana's rich kabaddi heritage to new heights, offering a vital professional platform for emerging talent and reinforcing the sport's cultural significance in the region.

Key Points The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) aims to elevate Haryana's significant legacy in kabaddi, a state known for producing top Indian players.

KCL Chairman Balwan Singh emphasised that kabaddi is deeply ingrained in Haryana's culture and identity, not just a sport.

The league's vision is to offer a professional platform for talented players to showcase their skills and build successful careers.

The second season of the Kabaddi Champions League concluded last month, with the Rohtak Royals securing the title.

Kabaddi Champions League aims to take the legacy of Haryana in the sport to greater heights in the country, said the tournament's chairman Balwan Singh.

KCL's Vision For Haryana's Kabaddi Future

Balwan said the state has played a great role in the expansion of the sport and produced players who have represented India.

"The soil of Haryana has produced some of India's finest kabaddi players, who have brought pride and recognition to our nation. Kabaddi is not just a sport here; it is a tradition, a passion and a part of our cultural identity," Balwan said in a release.

"Through the Kabaddi Champions League, our vision is to take this legacy forward and provide talented players with a professional platform where they can showcase their abilities and build successful sporting careers," he added.

The second season of KCL concluded last month with Rohtak Royals winning the title.