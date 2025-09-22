K L Rahul forays into volleyball with Goa Guardians

K L Rahul has become the co-owner of the Goa Guardians franchise ahead of the fourth season of the Prime Volleyball League, scheduled to be held in Hyderabad from October 2 to 26.
As the co-owner, Rahul wants to give volleyball the recognition it deserves.
"This feels like a full circle moment for me. PVL is a turning point for the sport in India. The bigger picture is to give volleyball the spotlight and screen time so that more people can
"Volleyball has always been a sport I enjoyed, and I'm excited to lend my voice and play my part in growing the sport in our country” Rahul said in a statement.
The Goa Guardians, set to make its debut in season 4, will compete alongside top franchises in a high-energy format designed for television and digital audiences.
Raju Chekuri, principal owner of Goa Guardians and founder, Netenrich, said: "We are delighted to have KL Rahul join our ownership group. His passion for volleyball and belief in its potential will help us build a franchise that inspires fans and empowers athletes."