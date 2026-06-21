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How Jyoti's Gold Led India's Six-Medal Haul At World Boxing Cup 2

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk Updated: June 21, 2026 20:26 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Indian boxer Jyoti delivered a stellar performance to clinch the gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2 in China, contributing to India's impressive six-medal haul.

Jyoti

IMAGE: Jyoti outclassed Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova in the 48kg final to win the gold medal, in Guiyang, China, on Sunday. Photograph: Boxing Federation of India

Key Points

  • Jyoti secured India's sole gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2 in the 48kg category.
  • She defeated reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist Farzona Fozilova by a unanimous 5-0 decision.
  • India's medal tally included three silver medals won by Minakshi (51kg), Prachi (57kg), and Deepak (70kg).
  • Two bronze medals were also secured by Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg).

Jyoti delivered a standout performance to clinch India's lone gold medal at the World Boxing Cup 2, defeating Uzbekistan's Farzona Fozilova in the 48kg final in Guiyang, China, on Sunday.

Jyoti outclassed Fozilova, the reigning World Boxing Cup Brazil gold medallist, with a 5-0 unanimous decision.

India's Strong Performance In Finals

India added three silver medals through strong final appearances. Minakshi (51kg), the World No. 1 in 48kg competing in a higher weight category, settled for silver after going down 0-5 against China's Wu Yu in the final.

Prachi (57kg) also finished with a silver medal, losing 0-5 to Uzbekistan's Nigina Uktamova in her title bout, following an otherwise impressive run in the tournament.

 

In the men's category, Deepak (70kg) secured a silver medal after a 0-5 loss to Kazakhstan's Ablaikhan Zhussupov in the final.

Earlier, India had already confirmed two bronze medals through Jugnoo (85kg) and Nikhil (55kg), taking the country's overall tally to six medals (1 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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