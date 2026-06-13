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Home  » Sports » BFI Ensures Jyoti Gulia, Aakash Compete In World Boxing Cup

BFI Ensures Jyoti Gulia, Aakash Compete In World Boxing Cup

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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June 13, 2026 20:10 IST

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Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh ensured the inclusion of promising boxers Jyoti Gulia and Aakash in the Indian squad for the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China, highlighting the federation's commitment to athlete development and international exposure.

Photograph: ANI

Photograph: ANI

Key Points

  • Boxers Jyoti Gulia (48kg) and Aakash (75kg) were added to India's squad for the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China.
  • Their participation was secured after intervention from Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh.
  • Singh emphasised the importance of international exposure for athlete development.
  • The inclusion increases the Indian contingent to 20 boxers (10 men, 10 women).
  • This squad is a second-string team, featuring runners-up from recent Commonwealth and Asian Games trials.

Jyoti Gulia and Aakash were on Saturday added to the Indian squad in the 48kg and 75kg categories respectively for the World Boxing Cup Stage 2 in Guiyang, China beginning on Monday. The two boxers were not part of the final government-sanctioned contingent.

BFI President Ensures Boxer Participation

However, Boxing Federation of India President Ajay Singh stepped in to ensure their participation. "Our foremost responsibility is towards the athletes. International competitions play a vital role in a boxer's development, and every deserving athlete should have the opportunity to test themselves against the best in the world," Singh said in a media release. "Jyoti and Aakash have worked hard to earn this chance, and it is important that they are able to compete, gain valuable exposure against top international opponents and further their development at the highest level."

 

With the duo's inclusion, the Indian contingent in Guiyang is swelled to 20 boxers, comprising 10 men and 10 women. This is a second-string Indian squad comprising boxers who finished runners-up in the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games trials last month.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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