Asian Games: Big blow for India as Yarraji pulls out of hurdles heat

Indian 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji, a previous silver medallist, has unfortunately withdrawn from her heat race in Nagoya after feeling pain during warm-up, raising concerns about her recent comeback from ACL surgery.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Key Points Jyothi Yarraji, a silver medallist, withdrew from her 100m hurdles heat due to pain.

She experienced discomfort during warm-up, despite receiving prior fitness clearance for a minor knee stress.

Yarraji had recently made a comeback after undergoing ACL surgery in July 2025.

Last edition's silver medal winner 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji on Saturday pulled out of the first round heat race here after "feeling pain" during warm-up, a top official of the Athletics Federation of India said.

Yarraji was earlier named in the 75-member Indian athletics team after getting fitness clearance at the last minute. She was carrying a minor stress on her knee.

"She felt pain after full warm-up," the official told PTI.

Yarraji made a comeback this year after she underwent surgery in July 2025 to repair an Anterior Cruciate Ligament tear in her right knee.