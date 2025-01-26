HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Yarraji shatters National Record twice in a day!

Yarraji shatters National Record twice in a day!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 26, 2025 20:17 IST

x

Reigning Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji clinched gold in her first race of the season, that too with a national record, winning the 60m hurdles event by clocking 8.04 seconds at the Elite Indoor Meeting in Nantes, France.

IMAGE: Jyothi Yarraji's timing is, however, still short of the qualifying mark of 7.94 seconds for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Nanjing, China in March. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

The 25-year-old Yarraji, in fact, broke her own earlier national record of 8.12 seconds twice in a matter of few hours on Saturday.

She first clocked 8.07 seconds in the heats and then bettered her time in the final at the Stadium Pierre-Quinon in the World Athletics Indoor Tour bronze level meet.

 

Jyothi Yarraji

Her timing is, however, still short of the qualifying mark of 7.94 seconds for the World Indoor Championships to be held in Nanjing, China in March.

Yarraji, who was recently conferred with the Arjuna Award, had won 60m gold in the Asian Indoor Championships in 2024 with a time of 8.12 seconds in Tehran, Iran.

She also holds the national outdoor 100m hurdles record of 12.78 seconds. She is the reigning 100m hurdles Asian champion and won a silver medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games in 2023 with a time of 12.91 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the men's 60m hurdles event, Tejas Shirse won a bronze with a time of 7.68 seconds.

Jyothi Yarraji

This was Shirse's second race of the season. On January 19, he had set a national record time of 7.65 seconds at the CMCM Indoor Meeting in Luxembourg. The previous national record in the event was 7.70 seconds, which was set by Siddhanth Thingalaya in 2017.

The 22-year-old Shirse is also the national record holder in 110m hurdles with a time of 13.41 seconds.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Manu, Gukesh, Harmanpreet honoured, para-athletes shine
Manu, Gukesh, Harmanpreet honoured, para-athletes shine
Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh
Khel Ratna honour for Manu Bhaker, Gukesh
Asiad champ Bahadur Sagoo is AFI president
Asiad champ Bahadur Sagoo is AFI president
'It's a dream come true moment for me'
'It's a dream come true moment for me'
More para-athletes should have get Khel Ratna: Praveen
More para-athletes should have get Khel Ratna: Praveen

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Discount Alert: For The New iPad Air

webstory image 2

No Whites! 4 White Foods To Limit For A Healthier You

webstory image 3

What's Inside The Republic Day Invitation Box?

VIDEOS

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day0:55

Army unfurls national flag at Uri sector on Republic Day

Scuba divers unfurl National Flag underwater in Devbhumi Dwarka1:36

Scuba divers unfurl National Flag underwater in Devbhumi...

VIDEO: Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with Subianto1:47

VIDEO: Prez Murmu shares traditional buggy ride with...

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD