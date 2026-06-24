Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
Home  » Sports » National Record Holder Jyothi Yarraji Breaches Asian Games Qualifying Mark

National Record Holder Jyothi Yarraji Breaches Asian Games Qualifying Mark

By Philem Dipak Singh June 24, 2026 18:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
google preferred source
x

National record holder Jyothi Yarraji has made an impressive comeback from a year-long injury, successfully breaching the Asian Games qualifying standard in the 100m hurdles at the National Inter-State Championships.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Key Points

  • Jyothi Yarraji returned to competition after a one-year injury lay-off.
  • She successfully breached the Asian Games qualifying time in the 100m hurdles.
  • Yarraji clocked 13.14 seconds, surpassing the AFI's standard of 13.34 seconds.
  • The national record holder had undergone ACL surgery last July.
  • She previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games.

National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji made a stunning return to competition after a one-year injury lay-off as she breached the Asian Games qualifying time set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships here on Wednesday.

Yarraji, who underwent a successful ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) surgery in July last year, ran 13.14 seconds to go past the AFI's Asian Games qualifying standard of 13.34 seconds in the heat race itself.

 

The 26-year-old, who ran the race with tapes on both legs, had won a silver in the 2022 Asian Games in China. Her national record stands at 12.78 second which she had set in 2023. She had suffered the injury in June last year while training.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

jyothi yarrajiasian games qualification100m hurdlesnational inter-state championshipsathletics federation of india

More From Rediff

FIFA World Cup 2026: Points Table

FIFA World Cup 2026: Points Table
Trump to Take Centre Stage at FIFA World Cup Final

Trump to Take Centre Stage at FIFA World Cup Final
World Cup: Ronaldo's Record Night Sparks Portugal's Massive Win

World Cup: Ronaldo's Record Night Sparks Portugal's Massive Win

Related Stories

Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics!

Asian Games: Yarraji leads India's charge in athletics!

Web Stories

10 Fave Tastes Of India

10 Fave Tastes Of India
How Well Do You Know India?

How Well Do You Know India?
9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

FIFA World Cup 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026