National Record Holder Jyothi Yarraji Breaches Asian Games Qualifying Mark

National record holder Jyothi Yarraji has made an impressive comeback from a year-long injury, successfully breaching the Asian Games qualifying standard in the 100m hurdles at the National Inter-State Championships.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Jyothi Yarraji/Instagram

Key Points Jyothi Yarraji returned to competition after a one-year injury lay-off.

She successfully breached the Asian Games qualifying time in the 100m hurdles.

Yarraji clocked 13.14 seconds, surpassing the AFI's standard of 13.34 seconds.

The national record holder had undergone ACL surgery last July.

She previously won a silver medal at the 2022 Asian Games.

National record holder 100m hurdler Jyothi Yarraji made a stunning return to competition after a one-year injury lay-off as she breached the Asian Games qualifying time set by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on the opening day of the National Inter-State Championships here on Wednesday.

Yarraji, who underwent a successful ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) surgery in July last year, ran 13.14 seconds to go past the AFI's Asian Games qualifying standard of 13.34 seconds in the heat race itself.

The 26-year-old, who ran the race with tapes on both legs, had won a silver in the 2022 Asian Games in China. Her national record stands at 12.78 second which she had set in 2023. She had suffered the injury in June last year while training.