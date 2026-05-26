Indian Archers Experiment With Equipment Ahead Of Asian Games

Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Dhiraj Bommadevara will use upcoming Archery World Cup stages to experiment with new equipment ahead of the Asian Games in Japan.

IMAGE: Jyothi Surekha Vennam is adjusting to new arrows after her previous model was discontinued. Photograph: Kind courtesy Olympics.com

Indian archers Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Dhiraj Bommadevara plan to use the upcoming Archery World Cup stages as testing grounds for equipment changes ahead of the all-important Asian Games later this year.

Key Points The experiments are aimed at preparations for the Asian Games in Japan later this year.

The trials will take place during World Cup stages in Antalya and Madrid.

Indian archers recently trained in Mexico using advanced arrow-testing and performance-analysis technology.

Both Jyothi and Dhiraj credited senior archers for sharing valuable experience during training camps.

Both archers are part of the 12-member Indian squad for the Asian Games, scheduled to begin in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19.

"I have some things to figure. I want to try some new things with the equipment and World Cup would be a good place to see if things are moving in the right direction," Jyothi said in an online media interaction facilitated by Sports Authority of India.

"The arrows that I used to use their production has stopped and we have switched to other arrows. I had been using those arrows since 2017. So it was easy and I knew what to do, how much to cut etc.

"But now with the new arrows I want to experiment and see what suits me, what length, closer groove etc. And since we have time before the Asian Games I can check all this at the World Cup," added Jyothi, who will be competing in her fourth Asian Games.

The experimentation will take place during Stages 3 and 4 of the Archery World Cup in Antalya (June 9-14) and Madrid (July 7-12).

Dhiraj, meanwhile, said he too is in the process of tweaking his equipment, particularly his bow settings.

"I have to change my bow settings because every 3 months we need to change the limbs to get best outcome. We have been able to change it but doing that consistently is not great.

"Last December they have introduced new models. We were not able to try before as we didn't have time but now we have time to experiment at the World Cups," he said.

The Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India sanctioned a foreign training camp in Mexico from March 26 to April 5 under NTPC CSR support ahead of Archery World Cup Stage 1 at a total cost of Rs 57.42 lakh.

The exposure camp featured several top Indian archers, including Jyothi, Dhiraj, Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, who got access to advanced technology for the first time.

"We were there for a week ahead of the World Cup. There was new technology of spine to check arrows that archers from across the world were using. We got to use it for the first time," said Jyothi.

"There was also an indoor bunker where we could analyse our performance. It was a great experience working there as a team ahead of the World Cup.

Under TOPS Jyothi, Dhiraj have received Rs 24.56 lakh and Rs 66.28 lakh respectively

IMAGE: Dhiraj Bommadevara plans to tweak his bow settings and experiment with new limb models. Photograph: Kind courtesy World Archery/X

India, however, will be without seasoned campaigners Deepika and Atanu at the Asian Games after the duo failed to qualify through the selection trials held in Sonipat earlier this month.

"Yes, they are not in team, but they have been the team for so long and they always kept on sharing their experience in the camp, taught us a lot of things. What hurdles there might be.

"That sharing (of experience and info) will help us. We have time so we will make most of it," said Dhiraj.

Both Jyothi and Dhiraj are part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group and have received close to Rs 24.56 lakh and Rs 66.28 lakh respectively so far in support.

Jyothi was also provided financial assistance towards a personalised Foreign Training Camp from July 20 to August 5 last year at Beiter Archery Centre, Germany.

In addition, TOPS has also provided financial assistance for engaging sports and performance psychologist Shree Advani to further strengthen Jyothi's mental conditioning and competition readiness ahead of major international events.