Home  » Sports » Jyoshna Sabar smashes youth Asian record on way to gold

Jyoshna Sabar smashes youth Asian record on way to gold

Source: PTI
December 20, 2024 18:13 IST
Jyoshna Sabar

IMAGE: Jyoshna Sabar won the top prize in the 40kg youth girls category by lifting 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk) at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships. Photograph: Department of Sports and Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha/X

India's Jyoshna Sabar created a new youth Asian record for total lift on her way to winning the gold medal in the 40kg weight category at the Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships for boys and girls in Doha on Friday.

Jyoshna won the top prize in the 40kg youth girls category by lifting 135kg (60kg snatch + 75kg clean and jerk).

Payal too claimed a gold medal, in the youth girls 45kg section with a total lift of 155kg (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk).

There was another Indian athlete named Payal, who won a bronze medal in the junior girls 45kg competition, finishing on the podium after managing a total lift of 155 (70 snatch + 85 clean and jerk), while Babulal Hembrom ended third in the 49kg youth boys section after lifting 197 (88 snatch + 109 clean and jerk)

on the opening day of the championship.

 

Akanksha Vyavahare finished fifth in the 45kg junior girls event with a total lift of 151, while Preetismita Bhoi also settled for a fifth place finish after managing a total lift of 145 in the 45kg youth girls category.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
