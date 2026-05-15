Jwala Gutta Donates 60 Litres Of Breast Milk

Jwala Gutta is championing breast milk donation, emphasising its vital role in newborn healthcare and encouraging other mothers to contribute to human milk banks.

IMAGE: Jwala Gutta encourages mothers to explore breast milk donation programmes. Photograph: Jwala Gutta/X

Key Points Jwala Gutta donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to hospitals, advocating for newborn healthcare.

Donor breast milk is crucial for premature and critically ill newborns in NICUs.

Even small amounts of donor milk can sustain vulnerable infants.

Raising awareness about human milk banks can normalise maternal health conversations.

Jwala Gutta, India's iconic badminton doubles player, has sparked an important conversation around maternal and newborn healthcare after revealing that she donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai during her first year after childbirth.

In a post on X, the 2010 CWG gold medallist, spoke about the life-saving role donor milk can play for premature and critically ill newborns, especially those admitted to NICUs. Her message quickly drew widespread praise online, with many applauding her for using her platform to raise awareness about a subject that is rarely discussed openly.

The Importance of Donor Milk for Newborns

Jwala explained that many babies in intensive care units do not immediately have access to their mother's milk because of medical complications, premature birth, illness, stress, or delayed lactation.

In such situations, donor milk becomes a crucial source of nutrition and immunity during the most vulnerable days of a newborn’s life.

'Just 100 ml of donor milk can feed a tiny 1 kg baby for several days. This donation could potentially support dozens of infants in the NICU,' Jwala posted.

Encouraging Breast Milk Donation and Awareness

Jwala also encouraged mothers to learn more about breastmilk donation programmes through local hospitals and healthcare authorities, while stressing the need for greater awareness around human milk banks in India.

Actor Vishnu Vishal and Jwala welcomed their daughter last year and many online said her decision to speak publicly about milk donation could help normalise conversations around maternal health.