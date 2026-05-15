HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Sports » Jwala Gutta Donates 60 Litres Of Breast Milk

Jwala Gutta Donates 60 Litres Of Breast Milk

By REDIFF SPORTS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 17:20 IST

x

Jwala Gutta is championing breast milk donation, emphasising its vital role in newborn healthcare and encouraging other mothers to contribute to human milk banks.

Jwala Gutta

IMAGE: Jwala Gutta encourages mothers to explore breast milk donation programmes. Photograph: Jwala Gutta/X

Key Points

  • Jwala Gutta donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to hospitals, advocating for newborn healthcare.
  • Donor breast milk is crucial for premature and critically ill newborns in NICUs.
  • Even small amounts of donor milk can sustain vulnerable infants.
  • Raising awareness about human milk banks can normalise maternal health conversations.
 

Jwala Gutta, India's iconic badminton doubles player, has sparked an important conversation around maternal and newborn healthcare after revealing that she donated nearly 60 litres of breast milk to government hospitals in Hyderabad and Chennai during her first year after childbirth.

In a post on X, the 2010 CWG gold medallist, spoke about the life-saving role donor milk can play for premature and critically ill newborns, especially those admitted to NICUs. Her message quickly drew widespread praise online, with many applauding her for using her platform to raise awareness about a subject that is rarely discussed openly.

The Importance of Donor Milk for Newborns

Jwala Gutta

Jwala explained that many babies in intensive care units do not immediately have access to their mother's milk because of medical complications, premature birth, illness, stress, or delayed lactation.

In such situations, donor milk becomes a crucial source of nutrition and immunity during the most vulnerable days of a newborn’s life.

'Just 100 ml of donor milk can feed a tiny 1 kg baby for several days. This donation could potentially support dozens of infants in the NICU,' Jwala posted.

Encouraging Breast Milk Donation and Awareness

Jwala also encouraged mothers to learn more about breastmilk donation programmes through local hospitals and healthcare authorities, while stressing the need for greater awareness around human milk banks in India.

Actor Vishnu Vishal and Jwala welcomed their daughter last year and many online said her decision to speak publicly about milk donation could help normalise conversations around maternal health.

REDIFF SPORTS

RELATED STORIES

Whose Baby Is Aamir Cradling?
Whose Baby Is Aamir Cradling?
Strong, feisty, outspoken Jwala Gutta is an enigma!
Strong, feisty, outspoken Jwala Gutta is an enigma!
Jwala's Baby Takes First Look At Court!
Jwala's Baby Takes First Look At Court!
Jwala Gutta Still Loves Badminton
Jwala Gutta Still Loves Badminton
Jwala Gutta's 'Diwali Special with her favourite'
Jwala Gutta's 'Diwali Special with her favourite'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 2

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

webstory image 3

10 Mothers-in-Law We Love

VIDEOS

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE President3:09

India, UAE Sign Key MoUs in Presence of PM Modi and UAE...

Watch: UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft As He Arrives in Abu Dhabi0:10

Watch: UAE's F-16 Jets Escort PM Modi's Aircraft As He...

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE President welcomed PM Modi0:40

Rare Moment! Smile, Hug, Handshake! This is how UAE...

IPL 2026

IPL 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO