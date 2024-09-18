Juventus return to Champions League with a bang!

IMAGE: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Juventus beat visitors PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on their Champions League return on Tuesday, helped by two quick-fire goals from Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie in the first half.

Yildiz gave Juve the lead after 21 minutes with a stunning curling shot from just inside the box, leaving goalkeeper Joel Drommel helpless as the ball went in off the inside of the post.

McKennie doubled the advantage six minutes later, netting inside the right-hand post from close range and winger Nicolas Gonzalez wrapped up the win after the break before Ismael Saibari pulled a goal back for PSV in stoppage time.

Champions League regulars Juventus have returned to Europe's elite club competition following a one-year absence when they missed out for the first time since 2011-12 after having points docked in a case centred on the club's transfer dealings.

They were also banned from European competition last term for breaching UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, although Juve denied any wrongdoing.