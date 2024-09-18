News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Juventus return to Champions League with a bang!

Juventus return to Champions League with a bang!

September 18, 2024 01:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Juventus

IMAGE: Juventus' Kenan Yildiz celebrates scoring their first goal. Photograph: Massimo Pinca/Reuters

Juventus beat visitors PSV Eindhoven 3-1 on their Champions League return on Tuesday, helped by two quick-fire goals from Kenan Yildiz and Weston McKennie in the first half.

Yildiz gave Juve the lead after 21 minutes with a stunning curling shot from just inside the box, leaving goalkeeper Joel Drommel helpless as the ball went in off the inside of the post.

 

McKennie doubled the advantage six minutes later, netting inside the right-hand post from close range and winger Nicolas Gonzalez wrapped up the win after the break before Ismael Saibari pulled a goal back for PSV in stoppage time.

Champions League regulars Juventus have returned to Europe's elite club competition following a one-year absence when they missed out for the first time since 2011-12 after having points docked in a case centred on the club's transfer dealings.

They were also banned from European competition last term for breaching UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play rules, although Juve denied any wrongdoing.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Gukesh favourite for World chess title, says Liren
Gukesh favourite for World chess title, says Liren
Manu Bhaker's heartfelt message for Neeraj Chopra
Manu Bhaker's heartfelt message for Neeraj Chopra
Last-minute drama in ISL! Jamshedpur stun FC Goa
Last-minute drama in ISL! Jamshedpur stun FC Goa
Aaditya Thackeray questions B'desh team's India tour
Aaditya Thackeray questions B'desh team's India tour
Court rejects Waqf claim on Karbala Maidan land in MP
Court rejects Waqf claim on Karbala Maidan land in MP
Last-minute drama in ISL! Jamshedpur stun FC Goa
Last-minute drama in ISL! Jamshedpur stun FC Goa
India dominate China to win record-breaking ACT title
India dominate China to win record-breaking ACT title

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'

'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'

'I Have To Be Aggressive'

'I Have To Be Aggressive'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances