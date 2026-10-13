Rose Foresees More Golfers Eyeing DP World Tour For Ryder Cup

Former world number one Justin Rose shares insights on the evolving professional golf landscape, including potential shifts in Ryder Cup eligibility due to LIV Golf commitments and his personal motivations for playing, as he returns to India for the DP World India Championship.

Photograph: Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Key Points Justin Rose believes more golfers are seeking to leave LIV Golf to compete on the DP World Tour for Ryder Cup eligibility next year.

Rose suggests the changing golf landscape could lead to a different Ryder Cup team selection next year, with more players available.

The former world number one is now increasingly motivated by creating lasting memories in golf, alongside his ambition to win another Major.

Rose is returning to India for the DP World India Championship after 22 years, having previously visited for a brief skins game.

He welcomes the growing investment in golf in India, seeing the country as a key contributor to the sport's global expansion.

Former world number one Justin Rose believes more golfers are looking to free themselves from LIV Golf commitments to compete on the DP World Tour and remain eligible for selection to next year's Ryder Cup.

The Englishman also said creating lasting memories has become as important to him as winning another Major championship.

Ryder Cup Eligibility And LIV Golf

Speaking ahead of the DP World India Championship at the Delhi Golf Club here on Tuesday, Rose said the changing landscape of professional golf could open up the selection race for the biennial team competition between Europe and the United States.

"It seems like a lot of players are beginning to free themselves up to focus on the DP World Tour and put themselves in positions where they might be able to accrue some points. I think there will be more players available to select from," Rose told mediapersons.

"The way the Ryder Cup team is selected now, six guys qualify and six get picked. So anybody who is showing really good form, who maybe hasn't had the opportunity to earn the points but is eligible to play, is going to put themselves in contention to be considered for the team. I think the team may look a little bit different next year than it did this year," he added.

Beyond Major Wins: Creating Memories

Asked about his desire to win another Major, the 46-year-old said he remained ambitious but was increasingly getting motivated by the prospect of creating special memories at the biggest events in golf.

"I think that's where I'm at in my career. Yes, I have been able to build a nice resume, but I've only achieved those high levels once. I would love to push myself to try to win another Major championship. But it's more than that, really. I want to play golf now for the memories," he said.

Rose, who won the 2013 US Open, said competing in high-pressure situations, whether at the business end of Majors or on the opening tee of Ryder Cups, remained central to his motivation.

"You can't always control the outcome. I've learned that as well. You can play well enough to win a Major, and I feel like I've done that in the last two or three years but haven't lifted the trophy. So you play to win, of course, because that feeling is so amazing, but you can't hold yourself to only that," he said.

Staying Relevant In A Competitive Era

Rose acknowledged that the growing depth of talent on the professional circuit meant he had to keep improving to remain competitive, even as he approached his 47th birthday next year.

"The kids out on tour these days are so good. The strength and depth are so strong out here, so I feel it's taking more discipline for me to stay relevant and continue to push myself to be a better player. Can I be better next year than I am this year? I'm 47 next year. That shouldn't be possible, but I think it is possible, and that's the beauty of it," he said.

India's Growing Role In Global Golf

Rose is returning to India after 22 years, having made a brief visit for a skins game at the DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram.

"I actually did come here 22 years ago, I think it was for a skins game, back in the day at DLF before it looked like it does now. That was a very brief two- or three-day trip, very much in and out for the event. So, yeah, it very much feels like a first visit back," he said.

The Englishman added that he had long wanted to explore India and had once planned to visit the country for his 40th birthday, but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans.

"We had plans to come for my 40th birthday, but unfortunately COVID got in the way. So we'll have to maybe make that my 50th birthday trip. It's a country I'm desperate to explore, and it's great to be here for this tournament," he said.

Rose also welcomed the growing investment in golf in India, saying the country was well placed to contribute to the sport's global expansion.

"I think it's fantastic to be playing golf in this region. It's a country that's exploding in many ways, and I think there is a commitment to golf here for sure. The tour travels here a couple of times and has great sponsors and backers," he said.

"It's a really important time for golf to grow all around the world. What a field they've assembled here. Hopefully, that creates the interest that will help golf grow in this region. I'm excited to be here, and it should be a great week," he added.