Junior Hockey World Cup: Germany, Spain post big wins

IMAGE: Germany began their Men's Junior Hockey World Cup title defence with a resounding 4-0 win over South Africa, in Madurai on Friday. Photograph: FIH/X

Reigning champions Germany thrashed South Africa 4-0 in their opening match to begin their FIH Men's Junior Hockey World Cup campaign on a rousing note , in Madurai on Friday.

Justus Warweg struck a brace for seven-time winners Germany, scoring field goals in the 19th and 56th minutes, while Ben Hasbach (43rd minute) and Paul Glander (44th) converted two penalty corners.

In the first match of Pool A, Ireland beat Canada 4-3 in an engrossing contest.

Ireland took the lead in the 13th minute through a meticulous field effort from Louis Rowe before Canada equalised in the 26th minute through a field goal from Gurnoor Bhullar.

Rowe scored another fine field goal in the 33rd minute.

Gregory Williams made the scoreline 3-1 for Ireland, converting a penalty corner in the 35th minute.

Milo Thompson extended the lead when he scored another impressive field goal.

Trailing 1-4, Canada didn't bow down and dominated the later stages of the match, scoring two goals.

Leighton De Souza converted two penalty corners in 48th and 53rd minutes to give his side some hope.

But Canada couldn't equalise as they failed to breach the Irish defence in the final seven minutes.

Spain blanked Egypt 8-0 in a Pool D match.

Bruno Avila (5th, 24th and 32nd) slammed a hat-trick converting three penalty corners, while Josep Martin (27th, 46th) scored a brace for Spain. Albert Serrahima (20th), Andrés Medina (36th) and Ton Moran (54th) were the other goal scorers for Spain.

Belgium crushed Namibia 12-1 in another Pool D match.

Mathis Lauwers (11th, 24th, 41st, 42nd) scored four goals, while Hugo Labouchere (18th, 22nd, 58th) struck a hat-trick. Nathan Rogge (18th), Mathis Lauwers (24th), Mathias Francois (30th), Benjamin Thiery (30th) and Lucas Balthazar (36th, 58th) were the other goal getters for Belgium.

Naimbia's lone goal was scored by John-Paul Britz in 55th minute.

The tournament is being co-hosted by Chennai and Madurai from November 28 to December 10.