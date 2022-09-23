News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi enters semis; Praggnanandhaa bows out

Julius Baer Cup: Erigaisi enters semis; Praggnanandhaa bows out

Source: PTI
September 23, 2022 11:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Arjun Erigaisi beat Christopher Yoo in the quarter-finals of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament on Friday. Photograph: Tata Steel Chess/Instagram

India's Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi edged out fellow teenager Christopher Yoo in the quarter-finals via the tie-breaker to reach the last four round of the Julius Baer Generation Cup online rapid chess tournament on Friday.

 

Erigiasi's compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, however, crashed out, losing 1-3 to Germany's Vincent Keymer.

World champion Magnus Carlsen, a winner over Levon Aronian of US, will face 17-year old Keymer while the other semi-final will feature Vietnam's Liem Quang Le and Erigaisi.

The 19-year-old Erigaisi and 15-year-old Yoo were locked 2-2 after the four rapid games. The Indian won the opening game before his opponent bounced back to level. The same pattern was repeated in the next two games.

In the blitz tie-break, Erigiasi won the first to seize the advantage and drew the second to progress to the semifinals.    

Praggnanandhaa suffered a setback when he went down in the opening game. The next two games ended in draws. With the 17-year-old Indian needing a win to force a tie-break, the German scored a 42-move victory to seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Carlsen ousted Aronian 3-1 despite losing the opening game to continue his superb run. He lost only one game in the preliminary phase to Hans Niemann after just two moves.

Liem Quang Le, meanwhile, eliminated Niemann 2.5-1.5, closing out the match with a decisive win in the fourth game after they were level at 1.5 after three games.

In the semi-finals, the players will take part in two sets of four-game matches.

Earlier, Carlsen had topped the preliminary standings with 34 points followed by Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa in fourth place.

The event features 16 players spanning three generations and is being held in a round-robin-cum-knockout format.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PM Modi lauds Indian medallists at Chess Olympiad
PM Modi lauds Indian medallists at Chess Olympiad
Chess legend Anand elected FIDE deputy president
Chess legend Anand elected FIDE deputy president
'Time for me to give back to the sport'
'Time for me to give back to the sport'
Rupee slips below 81 against US dollar for first time
Rupee slips below 81 against US dollar for first time
Why Modi Won't Do Away With Sedition Law
Why Modi Won't Do Away With Sedition Law
Active Covid cases in country decline to 45,281
Active Covid cases in country decline to 45,281
Federer to bow out in style with Nadal by his side
Federer to bow out in style with Nadal by his side

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Chess: Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims

Chess: Carlsen refuses to clarify cheating claims

Vishy reveals when India can have next World Champ

Vishy reveals when India can have next World Champ

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances