News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Julius Baer chess: Erigaisi on top, Praggnanandhaa 2nd

Julius Baer chess: Erigaisi on top, Praggnanandhaa 2nd

Source: PTI
September 20, 2022 08:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arjun Erigaisi

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Tata Steel Chess/Twitter

India's teenage Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi jumped to the top position with 17 points after eight rounds, while his compatriot R Praggnanandhaa is in second place with 15 points at the Julius Baer Cup in New York.

The much-awaited Praggnanandhaa-Magnus Carlsen clash in round eight ended in a draw. The Indian had beaten the Norwegian ace twice earlier this season in online matches.

After the conclusion of the second day of preliminary matches early on Tuesday, Erigaisi is two points clear of Praggnanandhaa and world champion Carlsen (15 points).

Erigaisi started the day with a win over Hans Niemann (USA) and went on to beat Levon Aronian.

 

The all-Indian clash between Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa ended in a 67-move draw. Later in the eighth round, the final one of the day, he shared honours with Ivan Saric of Croatia.

Praggnanandhaa started the day with a draw against Radoslaw Wojtaszek in the fifth round before taming the highly-rated German Vincent Keymer in the next game.

The 17-year old Indian chess star then held Carlsen to a draw in 67 moves.

Meanwhile, Carlsen resigned from his game against Niemann after just two moves. The world champion came into the sixth round encounter after a defeat at the hands of the 19-year old American in Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, following which he alleged his opponent of cheating and pulled out of the tournament.

Carlsen subsequently scored a win over Aronian in round seven before sharing honours with Praggnanandhaa.

Baskaran Adhiban, the third Indian in the fray, is languishing in the last place in the 16-player event with three points,. He faces Praggnanandhaa in the ninth round.

Veteran Ukraine player Vasyl Ivanchuk continued to impress and is in fourth place with 13 points.

The 53-year old did not have a profitable time on day two as he had on the opening day but managed to end it with a win over Keymer. He had lost in two previous rounds to American teenager Christopher Yoo and Poland's Wojtaszek.

After the preliminary rounds are completed, the tournament will move to the knockouts before a two-day final. The eight-day event will run till September 25 and features 16 players spanning three generations. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
'BCCI should become player centric'
'BCCI should become player centric'
Like What Babar Azam's Wearing?
Like What Babar Azam's Wearing?
Should cricketers promote other sports?
Should cricketers promote other sports?
India's could see fastest rollout of 5G services
India's could see fastest rollout of 5G services
Covid: India's daily positivity rate at 1.37%
Covid: India's daily positivity rate at 1.37%
Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot for Cong prez post?
Shashi Tharoor vs Ashok Gehlot for Cong prez post?
Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?
Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?

Is Kohli India's Surprise Bowling Option?

Kohli: Ponting Hails Anushka Effect

Kohli: Ponting Hails Anushka Effect

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances