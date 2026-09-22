Asian Games Hockey: Jugraj fires India to 16-1 win

The Indian men's hockey team's spectacular 16-1 triumph over Sri Lanka at the Asian Games, featuring hat-tricks from Jugraj Singh, Abhishek, and Dilpreet Singh, as they continue their dominant campaign.

Photograph: Hcokey India/X

Key Points Indian men's hockey team secured a dominant 16-1 victory over Sri Lanka in their second Asian Games Pool A match.

Dragflicker Jugraj Singh led the scoring with four goals, showcasing his prowess in penalty corners.

Strikers Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh each contributed hat-tricks, highlighting India's strong offensive lineup.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Manpreet Singh, and Vivek Sagar Prasad also added to the goal tally.

Sri Lanka managed a historic lone goal through Suresh Rathnayake, their first against India in Asian Games history.

Dragflicker Jugraj Singh and strikers Abhishek and Dilpreet Singh scored a hat-trick each as the Indian men's hockey team hammered a lowly Sri Lanka 16-1 in its second Pool A match at the Asian Games in Nagoya on Tuesday.

India had earlier defeated Indonesia 13-1.

Jugraj (10th, 22nd, 42nd and 53rd) scored four goals, while Abhishek (11th, 17th, 49th), and Dilpreet (30th, 38th, 55th) scored three field goals each.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh (16th, 45th), Mandeep Singh (5th), Sukhjeet Singh (29th), Manpreet Singh (31st), and Vivek Sagar Prasad (36th) also found the net. Sri Lanka's lone goal -- their first against India in the Asian Games history -- was scored by Suresh Rathnayake in the 50th minute. India will next play South Korea on Thursday.

India's Dominant Start

The Indians were expectedly the dominant side from the onset as they controlled the proceedings against the unfancied Lankans. It took India just five minutes to break the deadlock when Mandeep scored from an assist from Abhishek.

About five minutes later, Jugraj doubled India's lead scoring with a powerful dragflick from a set piece. A minute later, it was Abhishek's turn to register his name in the scoresheet executing a fine field goal.

Hat-Tricks Galore

Skipper Harmanpreet was not to be left behind as he converted a penalty corner in the 16th minute. Abhishek scored his second goal of the day a minute later through another field try. Jugraj followed suit by showing his might as a dragflicker, converting another penalty corner in the 22nd minute to hand India a 6-0 lead.

Sukhjeet also wrote his name in the scoresheet, slamming the ball into an open goal after receiving a pass from vice-captain Hardik Singh, after the initial try from a penalty corner didn't yield the desired result. Dilpreet made it 8-0 for India at half-time, deflecting in a cheeky deflection from Mandeep.

Second Half Onslaught

A minute after the change of ends, it was Manpreet's turn to score a rare field goal after being the team's midfield mainstay for a long time. Vivek then slammed the net with a reverse shot five minutes later, before Dilpreet scored his second of the day after a brilliant one-two with Sukhjeet to open the Lankan defence.

Jugraj scored his hat-trick by perfectly executing an effort from a penalty stroke, and Harmanpreet converted another penalty corner at the stroke of the third quarter to make the scoreline 13-0. Abhishek soon completed his hat-trick with a brilliant back of the stick goal, before Sri Lanka scored their first goal in Asian Games history against India through Rathnayake.

Jugraj scored his fourth from the spot before Dilpreet registered his second hat-trick of the Asian Games after receiving a fine pass from Mandeep.