Juergen Klopp appointed Germany head coach on four-year deal

Former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager Juergen Klopp has been officially appointed as the new head coach of the German national football team, tasked with revitalising the four-time World Cup winners after a series of underwhelming tournament performances.

IMAGE: Juergen Klopp, newly appointed manager of German national soccer team, attends a press conference at the DFB Campus, in Frankfurt, Germany, on Friday, July 24, 2026. Photograph: Heiko Becker/Reuters

Key Points Juergen Klopp has been appointed as the new head coach of the German national football team on a four-year contract.

Klopp expressed his enthusiasm for the role, aiming to develop a fighting team that connects with the German people.

The appointment follows Julian Nagelsmann's departure and Germany's third successive disappointing World Cup campaign.

Former Germany international Per Mertesacker has also been appointed as managing director for sport until the 2030 World Cup.

Klopp will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders, and Sven Bender.

Germany have appointed former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund boss Juergen Klopp as head coach on a four-year contract, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Friday. The decision follows the departure of former head coach Julian Nagelsmann as the four-time World Cup winners look to rebuild after another disappointing tournament.

Klopp's Vision for the National Team

"The national team can connect us Germans like hardly anything else. That's exactly what makes this task so special for me," Klopp, who had been working as Red Bull's global head of soccer, said in a statement. "I am grateful for everything I have experienced and learned in the last year and a half at Red Bull and for the openness that has made this agreement possible in the first place.

"Now I am looking forward to this special task in German football, which we will tackle together with humility and patience: to develop a team that fights for each other, that enjoys football and behind which the people of our country can rally with full conviction."

Support Staff and Management Changes

Klopp will be assisted by Peter Krawietz, Pep Lijnders and former Germany international Sven Bender. The DFB also appointed former Germany defender Per Mertesacker, a member of the country's 2014 World Cup-winning side, as managing director for sport. He will succeed Andreas Rettig and has signed a contract running through to the 2030 World Cup.

"We've had very intense discussions. He was our ideal solution from the start," DFB president Bernd Neuendorf said. "We at the DFB were unanimous in saying he was the candidate we had to talk to. Our talks with Juergen only strengthened our belief that he's the right man at the right time."

Addressing Recent Performance Challenges

Germany's defeat by Paraguay on penalties in the round of 32 marked a third successive disappointing World Cup campaign for the four-time champions, following group-stage exits in 2018 and 2022. They last won the trophy in 2014. Klopp will take up the role after ending his contract less than two years into his tenure at Red Bull.