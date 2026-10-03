Asian Games: Indian Judokas Kashish Malik, Jyoti Yadav Out In First Round

Indian judokas Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav faced early elimination in the first round of their respective events at the Asian Games, highlighting a challenging start for the nation's contingent in Nagoya.

Photograph: Bryan Foo/Reuters

Key Points Indian judokas Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav were eliminated in the first round of their events at the Asian Games.

Kashish Malik lost to Yujin Kim of South Korea in the women's 57kg category.

Jyoti Yadav was defeated by Thailand's Kannaluck Chuenchooklin in the women's 67kg category.

Both athletes exited the competition in the round of 16.

The early exits signify a disappointing performance for India in judo at the ongoing Asian Games.

Indian judokas continued to disappoint as Kashish Malik and Jyoti Yadav bowed out in the first round of the respective events at the Asian Games here on Saturday.

In the women 57kg category, Kashish lost to Yujin Kim of South Korea 0-2 (3-18 2-17) in round of 16.

Later in the day, Jyoti was shown the door by Thailand's Kannaluck Chuenchooklin 0-2 in women's 67kg category.

Jyoti lost 4-15 15-4 14-2 in the round of 16.